County hears heated debate over referendums, chairman’s powers

The Alton River Dragons will welcome patients and Mission Partners (employees) from OSF Moeller Cancer Center to recognize everyone who is doing their part in the fight against cancer on Wednesday, July 27 at 6:35 p.m. at Lloyd Hopkins Field, 98 Arnold Palmer Road, in Alton. Fans can stop by the OSF table at the ballpark to learn more about Moeller Cancer Center and OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center and grab giveaways. They can also sign up for a free skin cancer screening being held the next day at the cancer center. OSF representatives will sing the National Anthem (Sister M. Rosalinda, Sister M. Beata Ziegler, and Mother M. Mediatrix) and throw the ceremonial first pitch. The Dragon's Den area at the ballpark will also host OSF representatives as a show of appreciation for their work to improve the community.

ALTON, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO