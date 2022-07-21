ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

County hears heated debate over referendums, chairman’s powers

By Scott Cousins
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDWARDSVILLE - Heated disputes on multiple issues were heard at Wednesday's Madison County Board meeting as members voted down several items supported by Chairman Kurt Prenzler. The board also reaffirmed its action several weeks ago stripping Prenzler of many of his powers and sent a proposed referendum on Property Tax...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Court receives grants to aid self-litigants

EDWARDSVILLE — The 3rd Judicial Circuit has received two grants from the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Access to Justice to help self-represented litigants. The circuit will receive funding for two part-time positions dedicated to assisting with Order of Protection and Stalking and Civil No Contact dockets. “Our judges,...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Grafton Alderman Allen resigns, Hand sworn in

There’s a new member of the Grafton City Council. First Ward Alderman tendered his resignation this week. Replacing him on the board is David Hand. Both Allen and Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow are veterans. Morrow thanked Allen for his years of service. Allen is moving to Alton for what...
GRAFTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Madison County, IL
Government
City
Edwardsville, IL
County
Madison County, IL
Ballotpedia News

Voters in St. Louis, Missouri, will decide on two ballot measures on August 2

On August 2, voters in St. Louis, Missouri, will decide on two ballot measures – Proposition F and Proposition S. St. Louis Proposition F would amend the city’s charter to increase the maximum fine for violations of ordinances regarding environmental conditions, such as dumping waste and debris and prohibited refuse, from $500 to $1,000. On March 11, 2022, the St. Louis City Council voted 27-0 to place Proposition F on the ballot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Babcock
Person
Judy Kuhn
The Telegraph

COVID levels remain high in Madison County

WOOD RIVER — The most recent COVID-19 statistics for Madison County serve as a reminder that the coronavirus is still a force to be reckoned with. The COVID-19 community level for Madison County continues to be high. That reflects a trend throughout the state and the nation of surging cases due in large part to the rise of virus variant Omicron BA.5, which is much more contagious than its predecessors and able to circumvent existing immunity in many people.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

First Route 66 mural complete

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is backing the creation of a number of community murals that will celebrate “Revitalizing the Last 100 Miles of Route 66” in southwest Illinois. The bureau received a $919,000 grant from the state in May. The first of the murals was recently completed in Collinsville.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Slate

“Am I Going to Get Arrested if I Come to Illinois?”

This as-told-to essay is part of a short series exploring abortion access in Illinois, which is preparing to become an abortion ‘island’ as surrounding states have banned or have signaled that they will ban abortions in the wake of the end of Roe v. Wade. The second installment...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referendums#Politics Local#Election Local#Madison County Board#The County Board#Executive Committee
FOX4 News Kansas City

St. Louis Machinists union members vote to strike Boeing Aug.1

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace (IAM) District 837 members voted Sunday to strike Boeing in regards to workers’ contracts. According to a spokesperson from IAM, about 2,500 union members cast their votes at the St. Charles Family Arena to strike after rejecting Boeing’s contract offer. IAM District 837 plans to strike three Boeing locations on Aug. 1.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Construction Continues Around Madison County Facilities

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials want to inform visitors of upcoming changes for access to the parking lot behind Administration Building in downtown Edwardsville. Starting Monday, the southern entrance to the parking lot behind the Administration Building on Second Street will be closed and the northern entrance opened (shown in green on map) for vehicles and pedestrians to cross during continued constriction.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Salt dome collapsing from mine subsidence

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sangamon County’s salt dome roof is collapsing, leaving all the salt in there inaccessible.  Brian Davis, Sangamon County engineer, said the storage dome at the intersection of Mayden and Terminal, is sinking into the ground due to mine subsidence.  Davis said they are working with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KMOX News Radio

Boeing Union Vote Could Trigger First Strike in Decades

There's an important union vote Sunday for local Boeing workers. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) represents 2,500 employees at three area plants. The union has recommended the workers reject Boeing's latest contract offer. The IAM says it falls short on pay hikes and retirement funding. In...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

OSF sings for the Alton River Dragons Wednesday

The Alton River Dragons will welcome patients and Mission Partners (employees) from OSF Moeller Cancer Center to recognize everyone who is doing their part in the fight against cancer on Wednesday, July 27 at 6:35 p.m. at Lloyd Hopkins Field, 98 Arnold Palmer Road, in Alton. Fans can stop by the OSF table at the ballpark to learn more about Moeller Cancer Center and OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center and grab giveaways. They can also sign up for a free skin cancer screening being held the next day at the cancer center. OSF representatives will sing the National Anthem (Sister M. Rosalinda, Sister M. Beata Ziegler, and Mother M. Mediatrix) and throw the ceremonial first pitch. The Dragon's Den area at the ballpark will also host OSF representatives as a show of appreciation for their work to improve the community.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Madison County Fair set July 26-31

HIGHLAND — The Madison County Fair returns July 26-31. Traditionally, the fair draws more than 216,000 people annually. Fair board president David Ammann said attendance a tlast year's fair was "very strong" and he expects a similar outcome this year. "As long as we have good weather, I'd say...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Weapons charges filed against Granite City man

EDWARDSVILLE – A Granite City man faces several weapons-related felonies, including an armed habitual criminal charge. Donnie A. Sherrell, 29, of Granite City, was charged July 21 as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony, and was also charged with two counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 2 felonies.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy