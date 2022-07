Maine State Police have charged a 19-year-old Patten man in connection with a pair of burglaries in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman earlier this month. Trooper Hunter Cotton responded to a reported burglary at a residence in Sherman around 7:30 a.m. on July 12th, according to a news release from Troop F. The homeowner told police that multiple tools and other items had been stolen from her shed. In the course of the investigation, a male suspect and a suspect vehicle were established.

PATTEN, ME ・ 6 HOURS AGO