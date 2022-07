NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the 1920s, the Cheek family traveled to England with architect Bryant Fleming to study architectural styles and purchase furniture and décor for the Cheekwood Mansion. While on tour, the Cheeks purchased enough works of art and architectural elements to fill numerous railway carriages for transport to Nashville. Some ninety years later, British artist Michael Eden finds inspiration in the Cheek collection and the physical requirements of its compilation. His exhibition of three-dimensional works will be on view from August 13 through November 6, 2022.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO