ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Supreme Court declines to allow Biden to alter immigration enforcement

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WLJQR_0goITE6E00

July 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declined to block a lower court's order preventing President Joe Biden from altering immigration enforcement guidelines.

In a brief order, the high court denied -- without explanation -- a request for emergency relief by the Justice Department to place a hold on the ruling by a Texas federal judge preventing the Department of Homeland Security from focusing immigration enforcement on undocumented immigrants who are considered to pose the greatest threat.

The Supreme Court instead said it would take up the case in the first week of its December argument session.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson participated in her first vote since she was sworn in last month, joining Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett in dissent.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in September issued the new directives that ordered officials to use "discretionary authority" to prioritize arresting immigrants who "pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security."

"The fact an individual is a removable non-citizen therefore should not alone be the basis of an enforcement action against them," Mayorkas wrote at the time. "We will use our discretion and focus our enforcement resources in a more targeted way. Justice and our country's well-being require it."

Last month, U.S. District Court Judge Drew Tipton, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, ruled to nullify the guidance in response to a challenge from Texas and Louisiana, which argued that the policy prevented U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from enforcing immigration law.

After the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit allowed Tipton's nationwide injunction to remain in place, the Biden administration filed a request for an emergency stay from the Supreme Court.

In the request, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said the order is "disrupting DHS's efforts to focus its limited resources on the non-citizens who pose the gravest threat to national security, public safety and the integrity of our nation's borders."

Prelogar also said that Tipton wrongly made the decision to block the policy nationwide, which is "unheard-of" throughout most of U.S. history.

"Courts did not allow states to sue the federal government based on indirect, downstream effects of federal policies, And district judges did not purport to enter nationwide relief," she said.

Lawyers for Louisiana and Texas countered that they had experienced direct and concrete injuries under the policy that entitled them to sue.

Comments / 152

William Mates
3d ago

Guidelines were voted in by Congress, thus Biden must follow that a letter of the law. A president can not pick and chose what to enforce.

Reply(30)
98
hawkcock
3d ago

Why does Biden want criminals in our country? The one and only explanation is he is trying to bring America down and implement his communist agenda .

Reply(30)
97
David Ballard
3d ago

Why does the supreme Court's want to wait until December? we people along the border needs help now and what will the judges be doing from now till December is what we want to know???

Reply(11)
36
Related
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Fox host thinks Biden is being secretly drugged

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo had United States Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-Florida) as a guest on her show on Sunday and their discussion quickly unraveled into a rapid-fire validation of conspiracy theories that Bartiromo made up on the spot about President Joe Biden. Bartiromo...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Enforcement#Immigration Policy#Justice Sotomayor#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Whitehouse#The U S Supreme Court#The Justice Department#The Supreme Court#District Court
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
403K+
Followers
61K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy