Saratoga Springs man pleads guilty to stabbing at bar

A Halfmoon man is facing sexual assault charges. Police say 26-year-old Agha Musaib Khan is accused of luring a woman to a location inside the Soldiers & Sailors Park in St. Johnsville last Thursday night, where he then restrained and sexually assaulted her. Police say the two met on social...
A man in Greenport charged with burglarizing a car wash multiple times is expected in court Monday. State police say they responded to the Cantele Car Wash on Fairview Avenue back on April 22 for two possible break-ins. After an extensive investigation, state police arrested 35-year-old Joseph Shook of Stockport...
An Albany man is in Saratoga County Jail, after an alleged incident in Waterford. Waterford police say multiple agencies responded to Saratoga Avenue on Saturday. Richard Brewster is charged with assault and robbery. More charges are expected. NewsChannel 13 is working to find out more information on the investigation.
MILTON, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit recently arrested Shari L. Stephens, 37, who is accused of sending mail to an inmate of the Saratoga County Jail that contained dangerous contraband. Stephens was charged with felony first-degree promoting prison contraband. She was processed and arraigned...
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — Two young women and three juvenile males face charges, accused of stealing items from unlocked cars, as well as stealing cars left unlocked with their keys inside. The Guilderland Police Department has been investigating larcenies from unlocked vehicles and thefts of vehicles over the past...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Two Amsterdam men are in custody, one on bail and one without, each facing drugs and weapons charges in Saratoga Springs. At approximately 03:45am on Saturday, members of the Saratoga Springs Police Department Patrol Division and Investigations Division were working a combined enforcement detail specifically concentrating on the downtown business district when Investigator Rich Arpei and Patrol Officer Stephanie Herman observed two suspicious males in a parking lot on Caroline Street.
FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people accused of kidnapping, torturing, and sexually abusing a woman in Montgomery and Fulton Counties have entered different pleas in court. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said Justin Wilson, 31, of Gloversville, pleaded guilty, and Nicole Elmore, 35, of Gloversville pleaded not guilty.
Vermont state police are asking for help in identifying a man and woman who they say dressed in golf clothing and stole from cars parked at multiple golf courses around the area. This is the couple caught on surveillance video. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle the...
A house fire that threatened a Capital District family and left a man hospitalized has been deemed suspicious by authorities. Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, with reports of a residential fire in Greenwich on Bald Mountain Road. Four children and two...
SCHENECTADY, NY – A 26-year-old Schenectady resident was killed in a fatal motorcycle crash Thursday night. According to the Schenectady Police Department, the crash took place in the city’s Mont Pleasant neighborhood. “At approximately 8:00 pm, dispatchers received a call for a motorcycle that struck a vehicle at...
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police say an 18-year-old was arrested, following an investigation to shots fire call in the city on July 21nd. Police say at around 6:00 PM, officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue for a shots fired call. There police say evidence was recovered.
SHREWSBURY — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Shrewsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight in the Green Mountain National Forrest. Police say that the assault occurred near the Swinging Bridge at around 1:15 a.m. Troopers allege that Andrew Caldwell had caused...
Saratoga County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for a felony DWI Tuesday evening. Police say 51-year-old Andrew Palmateer was passed out behind the wheel near the intersection of Rowland Street and Geyser Road in Milton. Police say his DWI is a felony offense because of a prior conviction within...
A Capital District woman who was trusted to manage the finances of a legally incompetent veteran is accused of misappropriating tens of thousands of dollars. Saratoga County resident JoAnne Natalie, age 64, of Saratoga Springs, appeared in federal court in Albany Thursday, July 21, where she was arraigned on charges of stealing from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and misappropriating funds.
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — An accident on state street near a Stewart’s on Cromer Avenue in Schenectady between a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian has been transported to the hospital, and the driver is currently cooperating with police. The road has been closed for crash reconstruction.
Four people from Albany are facing charges for alleged gang assault. Albany police say around 9:30 Tuesday night, they found a 43-year-old woman unconscious on Lexington Avenue near Orange Street. Police say that the victim had been arguing with the group, when they began to kick and punch her. The...
