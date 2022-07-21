Saratoga Springs man pleads guilty to stabbing at bar

Five people have been arrested in connection with thefts from unlocked cars. The suspects were arrested after police executed a search warrant at a home in Guilderland. Three of the suspects are male juveniles and were not identified. The two others were 23 year old Ariana Dipardo-Davis, and twenty-two year old Abigail Eaton, both of Guilderland.

GUILDERLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO