White Oak, TX

City of White Oak implements water conservation plan, looking for another water source

By Tori Bean
 3 days ago

WHITE OAK, Texas ( KETK ) — White Oak is now the sixth East Texas town to put water conservation into place. City officials say the water they get from Big Sandy Creek is already down seven feet.

“We’ll be okay. So, we’re not in panic mode yet,” said Jimmy Purcell, White Oak City Manager.

Purcell said the water conservation plan is just a precaution, and some people agree it needed to be put in place.

“Everyone is going to take it differently, personally I think it’s a good thing that they’re asking us to because it did say it was voluntary. I think it’s a good thing they’re asking considering the state of how hot it is,” said Shayde Seward, White Oak resident.

They hope people will listen and reduce their water use.

“I don’t think they are going to put out fines because I think that kind of goes to an extreme for a small town,” said Seward.

If people don’t reduce their use, the city may have to take more strict measures. One plan is to find another water source, but the starting cost would be $8.5 million.

“In the future, we’ll be looking at probably getting water from the Sabine River. By getting water from the Sabine River, more than likely we wouldn’t have a drought condition or a water conservation plan that we had to put in place,” said Purcell.

For now, city officials are doing what they can in the drought-like conditions.

“I just mainly want to make sure that peoplespread the word, do their part, the White Oak citizens, just you know, be conservative,” said Purcell.

He is hoping and praying the town gets rain soon, so they won’t have to conserve water for long.

