Glendale, AZ

Cardinals Teammates React to Kyler Murray Extension

By Ryan Sanudo
 3 days ago
Jeff Darlington reported that Kyler Murray reaching a contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals before July 26, the day Cardinals veterans report to training camp, was a "very reasonable likelihood."

It's now official.

Murray and the Cardinals have agreed to a contract extension, the team announced Thursday morning. The contract takes Murray through the 2028 season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Murray's deal is worth $230.5 million including $160 million guaranteed. Murray's average annual salary for his new extension will be $46.1 million, the second highest for an NFL quarterback behind Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers.

However, other reports list the fully guaranteed money at signing at around $100 or $105 million. The actual details and yearly breakdown will likely be available within a few days.

Murray has passed for 3,700-plus yards and 20-plus touchdowns every season.

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2022, but the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option worth $29.7 million.

After months of speculation, the long, tension-filled conversations concerning Murray's future are over. This is the time for Cardinals teammates to celebrate the 24-year-old's historic contract.

New addition wide receiver Marquise Brown, who played with Murray in college at Oklahoma, congratulated Murray.

Murray was selected No. 1 and Brown No. 23 in the 2019 draft class. The Cardinals traded their first-round pick for Brown, who will soon command a contract extension likely nearing $100 million or more.

Four-time Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker tweeted: Congrats!!!!@K1 Let’s Go To Work!!!

Running backs Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams were happy to see the extension news on Instagram.

Arizona made the playoffs in 2021 in Murray's third season. Murray has been in lock-step with head coach Kliff Kingsbury as the team has increased wins in each season.

General manager Keim and Kingsbury also received contract extensions through 2027 earlier this offseason.

The Cardinals franchise hopes to not only make the playoffs in 2022, but to have a Super Bowl trajectory for the foreseeable future.

Murray will now enter his fourth season with the Cardinals.

