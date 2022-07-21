ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond restaurants struggle with inflation despite help from community

By Ivy Tan, Rolynn Wilson
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some small restaurant owners are trying to keep up with rising costs during a time of inflation, and are relying on their community for support to stay open.

After dealing with closures and modified operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurant owners have had to reevaluate costs and update spending to even break even.

Gender-neutral bathrooms to be built in new Hanover elementary school, residents have mixed opinions

“Ovens pre-COVID that were maybe six, seven, eight thousand dollars are now ten, twelve thousand dollars. So for small new businesses, those were big hits to take,” bakery owner Claudia Strobing said.

“For all of our dishes we raised about $1.50 per serving, which is not a whole lot but it does make a big difference,” restaurant owner Dominic Pham said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0gHP_0goIRU3200
The scene inside an eatery in Richmond. Credit: Rolynn Wilson / 8News

Restaurant owners who opened before prices reached a 40-year high said they are more reliant on the community than they have ever been to make ends meet.

Others who opened during the pandemic said they had to change their strategy and adjust their budget to make up for the increase in costs, which was challenging for them.

“It made us maybe think about 100 times — whether or not I could actually do it, because it was just such a hard thing,” Strobing said, adding, “Bakeries are not necessities. So are people going to be buying things that aren’t necessities at a time when we’re post-COVID.”

How you can avoid heat-related illnesses as temperatures and humidity rises

Customers have been impacted by the rising costs themselves, but still choose to support their local restaurants.

“Restaurants define the cultural fabric of our communities. So, I think it’s important to support and be there for them when they are there for us,” said Alec Hale, a Richmond resident and customer of the city’s restaurant scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Richmond pools see uptick in people coming to swim during heat wave

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Battery Park Pool was packed on Sunday as people were trying their best to stay cool during the July heat wave. Richmond Parks and Recreation Department said they’ve seen an uptick in people heading out to the city pools this summer. The Parks Department said its...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
Richmond, VA
Food & Drinks
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Hanover, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

National Farmers Market Week celebrates community impact

MIDLOTHIAN—Farmers markets connect communities with fresh produce, locally made food and artisan goods, and they offer opportunities to mingle. That’s something to celebrate during this year’s National Farmers Market Week, held Aug. 7-13. “We are continuing to see shoppers using the markets to buy their fresh produce,...
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
NBC12

National Night Out Events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - National Night Out is a community-building campaign that helps maintain police relationships with the community and to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. This year’s National Night out is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Here are the police and county departments in your community hosting National...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Inflation#Bakery#Food Drink
NBC12

Taco truck tosses food after someone unplugged refrigerators

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond taco truck and community pantry getting back on their feet after they had to toss a bunch of food because someone unplugged their refrigerators. Intergalactic Tacos and RVA Community Fridges said this isn’t the first time they’ve had people mess around with their equipment....
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WRIC - ABC 8News

EDA grants Maymont $8 million to promote tourism in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded $8 million in grant funding to the Maymont Foundation. “For years Maymont has been a premier tourist destination in Richmond,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This grant will be used to expand the amazing opportunities tourists have when they visit Virginia’s historic capital, making the Commonwealth a more sought-after destination in the U.S.”
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: July 21-27

Bringing the Baltimore pit beef sandwich to Richmond along with a splash of ’70s flair and a dedicated music space, Get Tight Lounge recently debuted in the Fan. Helmed by owners with resumes that include Fuzzy Cactus and En Su Boca, the disco ball-adorned venture is keeping it fresh and funky with everything from mezcal-spiked vegan coffee milkshakes to a happy hour that kicks off at 4:20 p.m. daily. Bonus: The kitchen is open past 1 a.m. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Leaving Virginia. Again.

On a sticky Sunday afternoon in August 1997, my dad and I parked along Jamestown Road in Williamsburg and got out for a brief, self-guided tour of William and Mary’s old campus. A dreamy, humid haze hung over the deserted place, with the Sunken Gardens and sylvan brick paths lush and late-summer green.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

RACC taking in beagles from local research breeding facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control will soon be helping The Humane Society find forever homes for 4,000 beagles from a local research breeding facility. RACC says they will soon need fosters for these beagles, specifically a home for a mom and a litter. Fosters can email Robin.young@rva.gov.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy