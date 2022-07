A man was killed Saturday evening after he fell off a boat on Lake Pontchartrain in Tangipahoa Parish. Authorities say the driver of the boat was under the influence. Hunter Prevost, 21, of Loranger, was hit by a propeller and killed after he fell off the front of a 25-foot boat, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said. His body was recovered from the lake around 7 p.m.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO