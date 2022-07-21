Pittsfield Americans Blast Rutland to Stay Alive in Sectional

Pittsfield — In the crucible of recent weeks, months, and years, I have often pondered when, exactly, a more fully-rendered account of our nation’s rich history shall be unfurled—with the same pride as many Americans fly the stars and stripes—one that offers a glimpse of time through a lens that is not that of the straight, white man. These musings ultimately lead me to a question: How is it that certain versions of history have been erased, and what can be done to replace the aching absence of myriad unheard voices with the agency and affirmation they deserve? Last night, as if on cue, dance artists Tom Truss and Matthew Cumbie punctuated the proverbial stillness with their immersive performance of “ReWritten”—on the lawn at Arrowhead—that explores the often-silenced intimate relationship between authors Nathaniel Hawthorne and Herman Melville.

