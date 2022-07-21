ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield Americans Blast Rutland to Stay Alive in Sectional

By Stephen Dravis
iBerkshires.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsfield American Division Little Leaguers did their version on Thursday. Mason Daley, Sebastian Herrera and Eli Kristenson each homered, and the Americans pounded out five extra base hits in a 12-1, four-inning win over Rutland in a Section 1 tournament elimination game. Pittsfield American earns a return trip...

www.iberkshires.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Babe Ruth Baseball Teams Move on to Bracket Play at Regionals

WESTFIELD, Mass. -- The Pittsfield Babe Ruth 14-year-olds Sunday beat Vermont state champion Lyndon, 8-1, to advance to bracket play at the New England Regional Championship. The win gave Pittsfield a 1-1 record in pool play and sent it to Tuesday morning's game at Billy Bullens Field against Warwick, R.I.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Americans Outlast Leominster, Claim Sectional Title

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Moment after his team lost a heart-breaking, 15-12 decision in the Massachusetts Little League Section 1 title game, Leominster Manager Rob Lora made a bold prediction. “I’ve already put it out there in the [Fitchburg] Sentinel in Central Mass, and I told my friends here [in...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Babe Ruth 14s Blow Out Rhode Island at Regional

TRUMBULL, Conn. – Jackson Almeida went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and five RBIs Saturday to lead the Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars to a 15-0, four-inning win over North Providence-Smithfield, R.I., at the New England Regional Championships. Morrie Fried continued to tear up the competition at the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Babe Ruth Teams Begin New England Regional Play

TRUMBULL, Conn. – Connor Paronto went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, and Morrie Fried homered Friday to lead the Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars to a 14-0, five-inning win over Keene, N.H., in the New England Regional tournament. Fried’s two-run homer came in a four-run first-inning for...
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Rutland, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Pittsfield, MA
Sports
City
Rutland, MA
City
Leominster, MA
iBerkshires.com

Child Found in Onota Lake Taken to Baystate Medical Center

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — An 8-year-old child rescued from Onota Lake on Sunday night was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Their condition is listed as stable, according to police. The child was found unresponsive in the water by others at the public beach at Burbank Park and they...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Youth Sports Program Honors Harrigan

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Berkshire Reign Youth Sports program recently named Taconic High School graduate Sean Harrigan the winner of its inaugural Gaudette Scholarship. Harrigan volunteered his time and expertise at the program’s basketball clinic at Lenox Memorial Middle High School. This winter, he was named the Western...
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Sectional#Pittsfield American#Rbi
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass. residents making the most out of blistering temperatures

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was another scorcher in western Massachusetts Saturday, but that did not keep everyone inside. Western Mass News stopped by Forest Park in Springfield and Szot Park in Chicopee. We saw people running, biking, enjoying the splash pads, and playing basketball. One Chicopee resident said that...
CHICOPEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Charles Cahoon to Give Talk on Hoosac Tunnel Aug. 7

STEPHENTOWN, N.Y. — Charles Cahoon will give an illustrated talk on the Hoosac Tunnel, on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m. at the Stephentown Heritage Center. The tunnel, a straight run of 4.75 miles between North Adams and the Massachusetts town of Florida, is the longest active railroad tunnel east of the Rockies. This Stephentown Historical Society program meeting will be held. The program is free and the building is handicapped accessible.
STEPHENTOWN, NY
WWLP

Top 5 stories by Saturday, July 23

Mass. (WWLP) – Many in western Massachusetts are wondering when the heat will end, and Saturday is expected to be the most humid day of the week. Saturday’s top five stories include the Westfield Police Department looking for a suspect who withdrew thousands of dollars from a victim’s bank account, unsolved murders in Springfield, and more.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield woman celebrates 100th birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was an exciting Sunday in Springfield, where one woman celebrated her 100th birthday. Pauline Lamothe celebrated the big milestone surrounded by friends, family, and members of the Springfield community. Western Mass News stopped by and spoke with the birthday girl, who said she feels good...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
theberkshireedge.com

Michael Forwood Wessel, 84, of Pittsfield

Michael Forwood Wessel was born in 1937 in Santiago, Chile of English parents and over the course of his life’s amazing journey lived on three continents. He is one of three children of Alice and Peter Wessel of London England, as well as two half siblings. Michael was raised in and around London, England and became an officer in the British Royal Navy, attending the Naval college at Dartmouth. After retiring, he gained a seminary education.
WWLP

Biggest fish ever caught in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2012, Shane Felch caught a 46 pound, 5 ounce carp from Quinsigamond Lake in Shrewsbury. According to MassWildlife, this is the state’s largest freshwater fish ever caught and recorded. The record of biggest freshwater fish ever caught goes as far back as 1966...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Police monitor trespassing along Westfield River

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Russell – Montgomery Police patrolled along the Westfield River on Saturday. According to the department, the UTV unit found and put out several cooking/campfires. People who were caught trespassing were asked to leave. The Westfield River runs along Route 20.
RUSSELL, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a fire on Chestnut Avenue Extension in Northampton at 5:16 p.m. on Saturday. Northampon Deputy Fire Chief Steve Vanasse told Western Mass News there was a malfunction with a grill on the back deck of a home which then spread to the home itself.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Springfield Comic Con hits max. capacity

Comic Con was in Springfield at the MassMutual Center for the very first time after being canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local ice cream shops profit during summer scorcher. Updated: 5 hours ago. Granny’s Place in Agawam just started selling homemade ice cream this...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

An intergenerational queer love story takes to the proverbial stage that is Arrowhead

Pittsfield — In the crucible of recent weeks, months, and years, I have often pondered when, exactly, a more fully-rendered account of our nation’s rich history shall be unfurled—with the same pride as many Americans fly the stars and stripes—one that offers a glimpse of time through a lens that is not that of the straight, white man. These musings ultimately lead me to a question: How is it that certain versions of history have been erased, and what can be done to replace the aching absence of myriad unheard voices with the agency and affirmation they deserve? Last night, as if on cue, dance artists Tom Truss and Matthew Cumbie punctuated the proverbial stillness with their immersive performance of “ReWritten”—on the lawn at Arrowhead—that explores the often-silenced intimate relationship between authors Nathaniel Hawthorne and Herman Melville.
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy