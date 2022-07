Autonomous vehicle startup Cruise has begun mapping out the streets of Dubai ahead of the planned 2023 launch of its robotaxis in the United Arab Emirates city. Cruise, which is backed by GM, sent two cars to fully chart Dubai after a recent AV launch in San Francisco. But are these driverless cabs safe? “Would I get into a robotaxi? I will! I do trust it,” said Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo, who noted that the move is part of a greater trend toward autonomous vehicles where Cruise faces stiff competition from Google and Amazon.

