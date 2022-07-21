ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach police: South Carolina man hits victim with bat, robs them after lying about being victim himself

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man lied about being the victim of an armed robbery in Myrtle Beach, and then later robbed a person after hitting them in the head with a souvenir-style bat, according to police.

Kyle Monroe Pearson, 30, of Winnsboro, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and filing a false police report.

Pearson was arrested May 6 for filing a false police report in which he claimed he was the victim of an armed robbery in Myrtle Beach, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Police said during the investigation, they were able to disprove Pearson’s robbery claim by using camera footage from both the AT&T and T-Mobile stores near Coastal Grand Mall, according to an affidavit. The footage showed Pearson entering the AT&T store from a different direction than he had told police.

Police determined Pearson never had a cell phone from either store and was never picked up by the alleged suspects, according to the affidavit.

Then, on May 20, he was arrested for third-degree domestic violence and was released from jail on bond a few days later.

On June 8, he’s accused of hitting someone in the head with a souvenir-style bat and then taking the person’s book bag, according to police. Police were called to the Bus Transfer Station on 10th Avenue for the robbery.

The warrant states the victim had a skull fracture and a brain hemorrhage. Pearson knew who the victim was, according to warrants.

He was arrested on Sunday for the armed robbery.

Pearson is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $155,000 bond as of Thursday evening, according to online booking records.

