ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Gunfire outside southwest Birmingham store leaves at least 2 wounded

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A shooting in southwest Birmingham Thursday evening left at least two people wounded. Birmingham’s West Precinct officers were dispatched at 5 p.m. to the 1800 block of 24th Street S.W. on a report of a person shot. That location was...

www.al.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Woman found slain inside Birmingham house early Sunday

A woman was found dead early Sunday inside a northern Birmingham home. Police received a 911 just before 5 a.m. reporting a person down inside a home in the 3100 block of 30th Court North in the Collegeville neighborhood. When North Precinct officers entered the residence, they located the adult female victim unresponsive.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

1 dead in Bessemer shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot multiple times in Bessemer Sunday afternoon. According to Bessemer Police, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at 1300 6th Avenue North. The man was shot inside his parked car with an eight-year-old inside the vehicle. The child was not injured […]
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Person found dead inside vehicle on Interstate 5920 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find out details about the death of a person on a Birmingham interstate. The Birmingham Police Department reports officers found a male lying unresponsive inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on the Bush Boulevard exit of Interstate 59/20 Saturday night.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Police investigating homicide on 30th Court N

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a home on 30th Court North Sunday morning. According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to a home on the 3100 block of 30th Court North around 5:00 a.m. in regards to an unresponsive person inside the residence Officers arrived […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Birmingham Fire#Police Precinct#Violent Crime#Uab Hospital
CBS 42

1 dead in I-59/20 roll-over crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person has died in a roll-over car crash on I-59/20 westbound in Birmingham Sunday afternoon. According to Chief Jackie Hicks with Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the accident occurred around 2:22 p.m. between the Arkadelphia road exit and Bush Boulevard exit. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. There is […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham crews contain apartment fire, no injuries reported

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue are looking into an apartment fire that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Hicks, the fire occurred at the 1200 block of 12th Court North. Only one apartment building was involved, there were no injuries reported. The fire has been extinguished and there is […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvtm13.com

Crash on Interstate 5920 in Birmingham causes lane closures Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — All southbound/westbound lanes of Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham remain closed at this time due to a wreck. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) says fire and rescue crews were called out at 2:25 p.m. today. The location of the wreck is just past the Arkadelphia...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One killed in accident on I-20/59 near Arkadelphia Road

One person was killed in an accident on Interstate 20/59 Sunday afternoon, according to the Birmingham Police Department. Police said the accident occurred at 2:22 p.m. Sunday near the Arkadelphia Road and Bush Boulevard exit. The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed until 5:30 p.m. with traffic being diverted off the interstate before being allowed back on just under three miles down the road.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Police Respond to Report of Horse Neglect

Anniston, AL – Chief Nick Bowles of the Anniston Police Department shared via their facebook page that they were made aware of a possible situation on Eulaton Rd involving the neglect of a number of horses. A patrol supervisor and Chief Nick Bowles visited the site this morning. The boarded and resident horses are being taken care of while the owner is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges. Chief Bowles personally met with the caretakers and he is, “Confident that they will continue to care for all of the horses….they are doing so at their own expense, no less.” He also went on to state that there was not an obvious need to remove any horses for health reasons today. On Monday, they will be able to evaluate and remove any animals if deemed necessary and legal. They will also fully explore any criminal charges for the owner of the property if warranted. Chief Bowles wanted to publicly, “Express my gratitude for the family that has been feeding, watering, and cleaning after the entire group of horses when it was not their responsibility.”
ANNISTON, AL
105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa Police Asking For Help Identifying These Two Kids

Update-1p The Tuscaloosa Police Department posted n update on Facebook saying the family has been found. "Thanks so much to all of you who shared this post. The kids left from an apartment in The Links last night while family members were sleeping. Our investigators and DHR will conduct a follow-up investigation, but there doesn’t appear to be any criminal negligence at this time."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

38-year-old killed in Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Chilton County Friday afternoon. According to state troopers, Brandon Roper, of Maplesville, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned around 4:40 p.m. Roper, who troopers say was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
186K+
Followers
53K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy