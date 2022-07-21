Ghostbar returning to the Palms Casino Resort this August

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a press release, the Ghostbar at the Palms Casino Resort is coming back on August 3, 2022.

The casino said the Ghostbar will be back on the 55th floor.

“When we announced the reopening of the Palms Casino Resort, the first question we received was will the Ghostbar return?” said Cynthia Kiser Murphey, general manager Palms Casino Resort. “The outpouring of love for this venue was beyond our imagination, and we are so proud to bring it back to the Las Vegas community and excited to usher in a new era. We look forward to creating new ghost stories for all of those that visited in the past, as well as welcome a new generation to experience it for the very first time.”

The casino said that the bar will offer new cocktails and accept table reservations. Information on this can be found here.