ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Property insurers in Florida could face downgrades; Patronis warns of ‘financial chaos’

By News Service of Florida
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=106ago_0goIQTCW00
Jimmy Patronis, the chief financial officer of the state of Florida, pictured in May 2020 in Orlando. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TALLAHASSEE — Florida regulators scrambled Thursday after they said a financial ratings agency notified about 17 property insurance companies of potential ratings downgrades.

Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis questioned the ratings agency, Demotech Inc., and warned that such widespread downgrades could affect homeowners across the state.

Property insurers are required to have adequate financial ratings for mortgage loans purchased by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. In letters Thursday to leaders of the mortgage finance giants and the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Patronis criticized Demotech and noted the possibility that downgrades would lead to insurers not meeting the ratings requirements and, as a result, creating problems for policyholders’ mortgages.

“If (Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) de-authorized a sizeable percentage of Florida’s insurers based on the dubious ratings of one company, it would create financial chaos for millions of Floridians,” Patronis wrote.

The state Office of Insurance Regulation late Thursday afternoon released Patronis’ letters and a letter that Altmaier wrote to Demotech President Joseph Petrelli. The documents did not name insurers that could face downgrades, with Altmaier saying “approximately 17″ could be affected.

Downgrades would add to already severe problems in the state’s property insurance market, as many carriers have dropped customers and sought major rate increases because of financial losses. Four property insurers have been declared insolvent since late February, and thousands of policies a week pour into the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp.

Gov. Ron DeSantis called a special legislative session in May to try to help stem the problems. While lawmakers made a series of changes, they acknowledged that the market would not be fixed quickly.

In a June 30 news release, Demotech said it was continuing to “review, analyze, and evaluate Q1 (first quarter) 2022 operating results, catastrophe reinsurance programs, disaster recovery plans, catastrophe response plans, the legislation emerging from the special session at the end of May 2022, and other considerations. These factors, and others, influence Demotech’s quarterly assessment of financial stability ratings assigned to carriers writing residential property insurance in Florida.”

But in a three-page letter Thursday to Petrelli, Altmaier raised questions about issues such as Demotech’s ratings methodology.

“Given the potential impact of Demotech’s financial ratings, OIR (the Office of Insurance Regulation) believes Demotech should perform a more comprehensive review, using consistent standards, of the proposed ratings prior to their effective date,” Altmaier wrote. “Additionally, in the interest of stabilizing the private market and ensuring companies have all necessary information to take appropriate corrective action, we strongly encourage Demotech to clearly communicate its rating standards and methodology prior to these ratings becoming effective.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Eq7N_0goIQTCW00

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Comments / 16

Henry Edwards
3d ago

Where is the governor of Florida? There are serious issues facing the state. The housing crisis and the problems rental with people unable to afford to house. We have seniors that live on a fixed income and are becoming homeless. He doesn't want Federal help, but the state is unwilling to assist with the financial hardship that is facing the state.

Reply(3)
10
Douglas B Day
3d ago

DeSantis had better form contingency plans…Hurricane season is upon us… property values are already under pressure from Biden’s Fed hikes

Reply
5
crusty sea monkey
3d ago

I bet the CEOS of the insurance company's are not seeing any downgrades

Reply(3)
8
Related
doralfamilyjournal.com

This year, high inflation will also impact homeowners in Florida

DORAL, FL – High inflation this year will bring an increase in the cap for home valuations in tax notices to be sent home in August that up until recently meant a limit of 2% or less. However, now that inflation hit 7% by the end of 2021, Florida’s...
DORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Veronica Charnell Media

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants to Give Floridians $450 Stimulus Checks

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Governor DeSantis has a new strategy to offset the costs of rising inflation for the state of Florida. Recently, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new strategy “to offset the costs of rising inflation.” Especially when we are approaching a new school year. He said, “the State of Florida is giving you $450 for each child in your care,” DeSantis wrote in a letter to accompany the checks. “This one-time payment can be used for anything from buying diapers to fueling up at the pump.”
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida’s Statewide Unemployment Rate Drops to 2.8 Percent, Despite National Economic Conditions

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida’s June 2022 data indicates that Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 percent, despite national economic conditions. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has declined or held steady for 23 consecutive months through June 2022. The national unemployment rate remains unchanged over the month at 3.6 percent, 0.8 percent higher than Florida’s rate. Florida’s labor force grew by 40,000 (+0.4 percent) over the month, while the national labor force shrank by 0.2 percent. In June 2022, Florida’s labor force grew by 293,000 (+2.8 percent) over the year, outpacing the national rate of 1.8 percent by 1.0 percentage point.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
westorlandonews.com

Atlas Cottage Homes Provides Alternative Affordable Housing

Atlas Cottage Homes, a division of Atlas Group LTD, plans to provide an alternative solution to help address Florida’s affordable housing crisis. Built to Florida code for single family homes in its manufacturing plants in Orlando, Atlas Cottages Homes range from 588 SF to 1074 sq. ft. and qualify for a 30-year mortgage.
ORLANDO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida ‘parental rights’ law leads to more responsibilities for parents

The big story: Much has been made about parental rights in Florida public education. Less has been said about parental responsibilities. But as school district officials navigate their way through the latest set of laws governing just how much parents control of their children’s time in the schools, those officials say they see no way to steer away from the need to require parents to do more.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Insurance#State Insurance#Insurance Plans#Financial Stability#Demotech Inc#Fannie Mae#Freddie Mac#Floridians
Palm Beach Daily News

After Fried-Crist debate, voters alternately hopeful, doubtful of beating DeSantis

As two Democratic gubernatorial candidates sparred on TV Thursday evening, a different debate played out at a watch party in West Palm Beach. Hosted by the Palm Beach County Democratic Hispanic Caucus, some 15 attendees watched the one-hour encounter between rivals Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried. They attentively followed the debate, played on a projector at the Box Gallery, while sitting on folded chairs and munching on popcorn.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s COVID-19 cases remain high as deaths surpass 77,000

COVID-19 cases in Florida hovered around an average of 11,000 cases per day during the 7-day period from July 15-21. It’s the eighth consecutive week with more than 10,000 cases per day. The state has recorded more than 600,000 new infections since cases started climbing in March. And sustained case rates have put added pressure on the state’s healthcare system. Florida hospitals had 4,178 confirmed COVID-19 patients on Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Tampa Bay Times

A Florida government official helped them register. Now they’ve been charged with voter fraud.

This story was originally published by ProPublica. His last night as a prisoner in North Florida, Kelvin Bolton couldn’t sleep. Fifty-five years old, with a wispy goatee the same color as the gray flecks in his hair, he was about to get out after serving a 2 1/2-year sentence for theft and battery. The last time he’d seen his brothers and sisters at a big family gathering, he’d marched onto the dance floor ostentatiously, turned away and wrapped his arms around himself to caress his own back. As he swayed goofily to the music, everybody laughed.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Florida Republican Congressional Candidate Wants To Build New Nuclear Power Plants

Al Santos, a Republican candidate for Florida’s 7th Congressional District, advocated for the use of nuclear energy to lessen the nation’s dependance on foreign oil. “There’s no question we need to act now and move away from the dependency on foreign oil to power our communities and business,” Santos said. “We need to implement a comprehensive United States energy independence policy that can assure us that no matter what happens in the world, our energy needs will be covered domestically without impacting our citizens with high prices for electricity and gasoline. Therefore, we need to boost nuclear energy production across the nation, including Florida.”
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
72K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy