Michelle Rodriguez says she gained 'a good 10 pounds of muscle' for 'Dungeons & Dragons': 'I really did enjoy chiseling out the body'

By Kirsten Acuna
 3 days ago
Michelle Rodriguez speaks onstage at the "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Paramount Pictures
  • Michelle Rodriguez says she gained 10 pounds of muscle for next year's "Dungeons & Dragons" movie.
  • Rodriguez made the comments Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con's panel for the Paramount film.
  • Costar Regé-Jean Page said working out for the film gave him the best butt of his life.

Michelle Rodriguez put on a lot of muscle to star in next year's "Dungeons & Dragons" adaptation.

"[It was] lots of working out, lots of protein shakes, lots of gas," Rodriguez told the San Diego Comic-Con crowd to laughter on Thursday of her prep work to train for "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."

"Lots of push-ups, lots of sit ups," Rodriguez added of her workout routine. "There's lots of lifting weights. During COVID you could get lots of frustration so I kind of got [producer] Jeremy [Latcham] to hook me up with a punching bag by my trailer. That helped a lot with the stressful days. I had a blast training. I gained about a good 10 pounds of muscle for it."

Rodriguez, who came out on the Hall H stage with a roll, added: "It was fun. I really did enjoy chiseling out the body."

Michelle Rodriguez comes out on the Hall H stage at the "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Rodriguez was on hand for the first big panel of Comic-Con with fellow cast members Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page speak onstage at the "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Based on Hasbro's game of the same name, the film follows a thief (Pine) and a group of adventurers (Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis) who "undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people."

Page told the SDCC crowd he wasn't sure how to follow-up Rodriguez's response, but did say the film put him in some of the best shape of his life or at least one part of his body.

"I got to swing a sword around for a living," Page told the crowd. "That was just everything that you ever want growing up and coming into this business."

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant speak onstage at the "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Regé-Jean Page and Sophia Lillis speak onstage at the "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

"I got really, really good with the swords," Page added. "There was lots and lots of stance training. My thighs were killing me and I had the best ass of my life."

Shortly after, Grant chimed in to joke: "It was really getting my bottom in shape as well."

Hugh Grant had some rather saucy comments during the "Dungeons & Dragons" panel. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

During the hour-long panel, Paramount Pictures debuted two exclusive clips from the film and the movie's first trailer, which you can watch below.

The first clip showed Pine, Rodriguez, Lillis, and costar Justice Smith in a graveyard trying to extract information from the dead using an incantation.

The second clip was more of a pulse-pounding action scene which showed Grant's character trapping Pine's group in a maze they had to try and escape. They received a head start in the maze before a dangerous animal was set loose after them in the maze. At one point, Rodriguez's character is in danger, but is saved by Lillis who finds a sword in the maze.

Footage that was seen in the second exclusive Hall H SDCC panel for "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." Paramount Pictures

The footage that debuted at SDCC played extremely well with the crowd. I, myself, went in with low expectations having never played D&D, but found myself caught up in Pine's charm and dynamic with Rodriguez in the exclusive footage shown. The film also appears to be a lot funnier than I expected.

During the panel, Grant said the film's humor was one of the main reasons he joined the production.

"The appeal was that I found the script incredibly funny. I hate all scripts. I'm notoriously negative," Grant said to laughter from the crowd, adding, "To my astonishment, I was sent this thing, which really made me laugh. I thought it had a real 'Monty Python' vibe to it."

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, will be in theaters on March 3, 2023.

