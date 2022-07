NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Johnston family is no stranger to the sport of rodeo, and now the Johnston name is known across the nation. His name is Coy Johnston, and he is the best in the sport of steer wrestling. Johnston is the 2022 National High School Rodeo Association World Champion Steer Wrestler after winning contests in Gillette, Wyoming over the past week.

STAPLETON, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO