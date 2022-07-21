ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IA

NEST Café earns ‘Member of Food Rescue’ title

By Evan Denton
KWQC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - NEST Cafe recently earned the title of ‘Member of Food Rescue’ by the Food Rescue Partnership for its efforts to minimize food waste and the rate of food insecurity in the Quad Cities. “When we are looking at a restaurant or organization...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Tri-City Jewish Center opens time capsule placed in 1949

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - In 1949, members of the Tri-City Jewish Center created a time capsule that was then placed into the cornerstone of their building. Now, 73 years later, the time capsule has been opened. Members of the Jewish community in the Quad Cities gathered at the Word...
DAVENPORT, IA
davenportlibrary.com

Gordon-Van Tine Barns and Farm Buildings

Architectural historians have firmly placed the Gordon-Van Tine Company of Davenport, Iowa among the leaders of the mail-order “kit-house” business of the early 20th century. [1] [2] From the 19-teens through the Second World War, customers all over the United States could order a design from a Gordon-Van Tine catalog and receive the blueprints and specifications, pre-cut lumber, millwork, cabinetry, hardware, finishes, roofing, and other building materials necessary (and desired) to complete an entire home directly from the company, eliminating the “middle man.” The RSSC Center is fortunate to have several of these catalogs in its collection; they have been used to identify some of the estimated 1000+ Gordon-Van Tine “Ready-Cut” houses built in the Quad-Cities area and elsewhere. [2]
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Decades-old time capsule opened at Rock Island church

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 73-year-old time capsule was revealed in Rock Island. The capsule was carved out on Sunday at Word of Life Church on 7th Avenue in Rock Island. The capsule was placed by the Tri-City Jewish Center when it used to occupy that space. It was hidden behind a large brick next to one of the building's entrances.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Island County, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Local
Iowa Restaurants
County
Scott County, IA
Scott County, IA
Society
County
Rock Island County, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
WQAD

CEO of area's largest food bank leaves after 7 years

River Bend Food Bank and its president and CEO Mike Miller mutually agreed to part ways last month, according to a spokesperson. Miller had held the position since January 2015. The food bank is currently celebrating its 40th year and also dealing with increased demand for its services amid decreased...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

JA of The Heartland CEO wins distinguished national award

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Dougal Nelson, the president and CEO of Junior Achievement (JA) of the Heartland, has been selected from among five finalists for the national organization’s 2022 Karl Flemke Pioneer Achievement Award. Dougal Nelson joins QCL to talk about this achievement and the meaningful work JA of the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Security#Local Food#Caf#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Food Rescue#Nest Cafe#Wastin
Western Iowa Today

Long, Hot Days Worse For Iowans With Dementia

(West Des Moines, IA) — While prolonged hot weather can irritate us all, it can be worse for people living with dementia. Lauren Livingston, spokeswoman for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says they’re more sensitive to temperature changes and can become more easily agitated and anxious. If they only have fans, you might consider taking them somewhere that’s air conditioned, like a senior center or a shopping mall. Even when the sun goes down, it can still be quite hot and humid, so take precautions at night, too. Make sure they’re sleeping in a cool, comfortable place — and Livingston suggests staying overnight when it’s particularly hot to make sure they’re okay and that they don’t wander off or get confused.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KWQC

A DeWitt family sponsors Ukrainian refugees

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - When news of Russia invading Ukraine broke, Paula and Ryan Purcell knew their family had to help in some way. “I cannot imagine ever having to flee my home in fear. Immediately our hearts went out to [the Ukrainian people],” Paula Purcell said. The Purcell...
DEWITT, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC high school student starts tech company for veterans

A rising Davenport North High School sophomore has won a $10,000 grant for a new project to improve computer skills for local veterans. Abigail Johnson was nominated for the Pilot Pen 2021-2022 Science FriXion STEM Student Grant by her grandmother, Kathy Lake, after Lake saw it promoted on the Kelly Clarkson show last fall. Abigail had seen the needs at her local American Legion for further technology support and education, according to her mom, Sally Johnson.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

King’s Harvest Pet Rescue is part of 2nd National Adoption Weekend

In light of the current crisis in animal shelters, King’s Harvest Pet Rescue, Davenport, and Best Friends Animal Society have joined together for an event created to encourage more people to adopt a pet on July 22-23. “We are hoping to clear out our shelter so we can intake...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Colona family treats twins with club foot at University of Iowa

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - Jill and Brandan McDaniel welcomed twins Blaire and Noelle in June 2021, with the challenge of new twins also came the challenge of how to treat their club feet. “I’ve heard of clubfoot but I’ve never we didn’t know anyone with it,” said Jill McDaniel. “So...
COLONA, IL
ourquadcities.com

6 people, 4 pets escape fire early Saturday

Six people and four pets escaped from an early-morning Saturday fire that remains under investigation. About 3:20 a.m., Davenport Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 800 Block of Mississippi Avenue, a news release says. Crews responded with seven apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Lighting tests on new I-74 bridge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lighting tests will be running for 30 days on the new I-74 bridge. Contractors have installed all of the lighting components on the new bridge. The staff at the cities of Bettendorf and Moline have been trained to operate the new lighting scenes. A media release...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Valley Physical Therapy expands in QC

Rock Valley Physical Therapy is expanding to better serve the Quad-City community. In October, new clinics will open to serve their Eldridge, Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline neighbors. Founded in Moline in 1984, Rock Valley Physical Therapy is a nationwide leader in rehabilitative care, driven by collaboration and compassion, according to...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy