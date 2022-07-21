ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Affordable Connectivity Program in Rapid City

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
kotatv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Getting connected to the internet is a necessity at this point but internet prices will drain your wallet, making it hard for many people to access this resource. But...

www.kotatv.com

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

Getting the facts on the wheel tax

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Tuesday, the Pennington County Board of Commissioners held the. of an ordinance that would increase the county’s wheel tax from $2 to $5. Reactions so far have been mixed. In 2015, the South Dakota Legislature passed Senate Bill 1, which raised excise tax...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Midco reporting outage in Rapid City, Spearfish and Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A big provider of internet and cable in western South Dakota is experiencing an outage Wednesday afternoon. On its Facebook page, Mido says it is aware of a “service outage” affecting internet, TV and phone services for customers in Rapid City, Spearfish and Sturgis. At 2:55 p.m., Midco said it learned about “a fiber cut near Phillip, and we have technicians onsite splicing the cut.”
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

NDN Collective protect in front of the U.S. Capitol

RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- While hearings and protests are par for the course in the nation’s capitol, Rapid City-based indigenous advocacy group NDN Collective has taken this week to reassert their presence on Capitol Hill. Standing in front of the Capitol Building, Nick Tilsen, President and CEO of NDN Collective,...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Government
KEVN

New Covid-19 subvariant causing surge in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Wednesday the South Dakota Department of Health released its weekly COVID numbers. The state saw 1,514 new cases, 242 were in Pennington County, Meade 54, Lawerance 70, and Custer 22. We sat down with Dr. Shankar Kurra, VP of Medical Affairs at Monument Health about the recent uptick in cases.
newscenter1.tv

Community continues Raider Park work, cleanup

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Saturday, community members spent a day out in the sun and helped clean up Raider Park, right next to Rapid City Stevens High School. Those that took part, including Laura Armstrong from the City of Rapid City, helped by pulling weeds and filling old post holes.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Lawrence County to update building codes

DEADWOOD — At their July 12 meeting, Lawrence County Commissioners heard first reading of ordinance 2022-01, an ordinance providing for the adoption of the 2021 International Building Code (IBC), the International Residential Code for One- and Two-Family Dwellings, the 2021 International Mechanical Code, the 2021 International Fire Code, and the 2021 International Existing Building Code, with amendments and additions to each and the repeal of all ordinances and resolutions that conflict with the new codes.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
newscenter1.tv

Spearfish offers residents alternative ways to keep cool while splashpad is closed

SPEARFISH, S.D. – While the Heritage Park Splashpad is currently closed, Spearfish residents are still finding ways to cool off this summer. The splashpad uses around three to 400,000 gallons of water a month. While one of the city’s wells is under maintenance, officials say the splashpad would only be placing stress on the city’s water system if it remained operational and not working properly.
SPEARFISH, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Harney eliminates Capital City at State Little League

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday night the Capital City team scored four runs in their final at-bat to walk off Rapid City in their South Dakota State Little League opener. Though they threatened again on Sunday, the team from Pierre ran out of late magic. After...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Spelunkers take deep dive in unexplored, underwater Black Hills lake

This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. A team of spelunkers has taken a deep dive into a previously unmapped, underwater lake near Rapid City. The expedition took place in Brooks Cave, which is located in the Black Hills Cave...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Watch those bumpers! Rapid City officials is warning drivers about larger vehicles parking on main roads

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -City officials are responding to the public over potential traffic issues involving larger parked vehicles in the downtown area. “One of the big things during tourist season as well as other parts of the year is the extended cab trucks that park downtown. A lot of these trucks are longer than your normal vehicles,” says Anna Gilligan, Parking Division manager of Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Jobs
newscenter1.tv

Large vehicles parked in downtown Rapid City causing safety concerns

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City Parking Enforcement has received over a dozen calls this year in complaints over large vehicles parked in the way of traffic on Main Street and Saint Joseph Street in downtown Rapid City. These vehicles include trucks with large truck beds, work trucks, large SUV’s, and...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Early back-to-school shopping

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Class is almost back in session and stores are already starting to stock up on back-to-school supplies. The iconic beep at the store check-out is starting pick up pace as parents and college students begin to look for school supplies for the year. The earlier the better especially with school lists now posted online.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Lead splash pad closed

LEAD — The splash pad at Manuel Brothers Park is closed until further notice. The popular feature at the park was officially closed on one of the hottest days of the summer, Monday when temperatures peaked at about 100 degrees. Lead City Administrator John Wainman said the issue is a broken part on the “mother board,” that powers the splash pad. The part had to be ordered, but due to supply chain issues, Wainman said he is unsure of when it will arrive. City residents are encouraged to keep an eye on the Lead City website, as well as on social media, for updates on progress.
LEAD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: July 23rd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Walk to Defeat ALS is an opportunity to come together to raise funds for treatments and a cure for ALS, as well as for important programs that serve the ALS community. The walks are taking place in both Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Check-in for the Sioux Falls event is at 8:30 a.m. at Sertoma Park. The walk starts at 10 a.m. In Rapid City, check-in is at 8:30 a.m. Mountain Time at Storybook Island, with the walk to follow at 10 a.m.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdstandardnow.com

Tim Giago dies at 88. South Dakota native was fearless champion of Native people and journalism

Those are the words Doris Giago used when telling me that Tim Giago died in Rapid City on Sunday morning. Giago was 88. He was a fearless champion for the Lakota people and journalism. For decades, Giago wrote columns, editorials and news stories, founded and published newspapers and worked tirelessly to ensure Native Americans had a voice in the marketplace of ideas.
RAPID CITY, SD
buckrail.com

Officials concerned about AIS discovery in South Dakota

WYOMING — Environmental officials are voicing their concerns after zebra mussels were discovered in a reservoir just 27 miles from the Wyoming border last week. Pactola Reservoir, located 13 miles west of Rapid City, South Dakota, in the Black Hills, is a popular boating destination for Wyoming and South Dakota residents.
WYOMING STATE
Black Hills Pioneer

Meade parent is against litter boxes in schools

STURGIS — “It’s a social-media myth,” Meade School District Superintendent Wayne Wormstadt said of the rumor that people are requesting litter boxes be placed in local schools for students who self-identify as animals. Yet the parent who asked about the issue at this month’s Meade School...
STURGIS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy