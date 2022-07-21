Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Androscoggin, Cumberland, Franklin, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 05:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Southern Oxford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern York, southwestern Oxford, northwestern Cumberland, north central Belknap and southern Carroll Counties through 845 AM EDT At 804 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Moultonborough, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Laconia, Conway, Bridgton, Fryeburg, Naples, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Meredith, Gorham, Hiram, Effingham, Cornish, Tamworth, Sandwich, Raymond, Standish, Wolfeboro, Gilford, Casco and Limington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME ・ 1 HOUR AGO