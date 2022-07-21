ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

What to do outside of Comic-Con: Visit the Interactive Zone at Petco Park

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06H02p_0goINADE00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Whether you have a badge or not, there are plenty of things to do outside of the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con 2022’s run -- among the fun things set up for visitors is the Interactive Zone at Petco Park.

Located in the Premier Lot, across the street from where the Padres play, the event will have various games and activities, cool sights and sounds, and plenty of food options for visitors.

Some of what visitors can expect:

  • the ZOA experience, which celebrates the upcoming film “Black Adam”; the energy drink company was co-founded by “Black Adam” star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
  • photo booth and game, based on the video game GROUNDED
  • candy and charm bracelets at the Wiley Wallaby licorice station
  • gaming stations courtesy of Nintendo
  • food and drink trucks, such as Hello Kitty Café
  • seating with shade

The Interactive Zone will be open:

  • Thursday, July 21: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Friday, July 22: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 23: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 24: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 10 News KGTV

San Diego Comic-Con wraps up 2022 run

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Comic-Con 2022 has officially wrapped up, and ABC 10News spoke with attendees and local businesses alike who say the weekend exceeded their expectations. “People just love being back in the environment…you know…it’s a family,” said Luke Cheeseman, a panelist and Comic-Con enthusiast who has...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Den of Geek

San Diego’s Weird History Makes SDCC a Lot Spookier

San Diego Comic-Con is the domain of weirdos. What began in a hotel basement in 1970 as the one-day Golden State Comic-Minicon grew to become SDCC in 1973 and then Comic-Con International: San Diego (CCI) in 1995. It is the Super Bowl of pop culture fandom. It is a place where 130,000 ticketed attendees—not counting thousands more who will make a pilgrimage to the city during the con—will arrive once more after a three-year hiatus to let their geek flags fly. And over the course of five days, San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter is the worldwide capital of weirdos.
SAN DIEGO, CA
BBC

Keanu Reeves' comic book makes history

Keanu Reeves has made Comic-Con history in San Diego. The actor is the creator and co-writer of the comic BRZRKR - which has become the first comic book to feature in the convention's prestigious Hall H, where first previews of new projects are featured. Although the hugely successful comic book...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petco Park#Comic Con#Food And Drink#Zoa#Wiley Wallaby#Hello Kitty Caf
tigerdroppings.com

San Diego Restaurant/Bar recs

I’ll be spending a week down there in August. I am staying both near Little Italy and on Pacific Beach, but willing to Uber around if needed. At least one night will be spent having a fancy dinner, but I’m open to any and all suggestions. Brewery tips are welcome as well!
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy