ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Secret Service’s deletion of Jan 6 texts is under ‘criminal investigation’, DHS reveals

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubb2I_0goIN6lZ00

The Secret Service ’s deletion of January 6-related text messages is now part of an “ongoing criminal investigation”, according to the Department of Homeland Security inspector general.

The Secret Service was informed it is being probed and was ordered to end its own internal investigation in a letter obtained by CNN.

“This is to notify you that the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General has an ongoing investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the collection and preservation of evidence by the United States Secret Service as it relates to the events of January 6, 2021,” DHS Deputy Inspector General Gladys Ayala wrote in a 20 July letter to Secret Service Director James Murray.

“To ensure the integrity of our investigation, the USSS must not engage in any further investigative activities regarding the collection and preservation of the evidence referenced above,” the IG added.

“This includes immediately refraining from interviewing potential witnesses, collecting devices or taking any other action that would interfere with an ongoing criminal investigation.”

The issue became public after the House select committee, which is investigating Donald Trump’s actions surrounding the riot carried out by his supporters, tried to get hold of the missing messages.

Inspectors general can refer the finding of their investigations to federal prosecutors. The Secret Service said in a statement that it had received the inspector general’s letter.

“We have informed the January 6th Select Committee of the Inspector General’s request and will conduct a thorough legal review to ensure we are fully cooperative with all oversight efforts and that they do not conflict with each other,” the agency said in the statement.

“We are unaware of a criminal allegation, but are committed to cooperating with the Inspector General.”

Controversy has surrounded the issue after the Secret Service could only hand over one text message to the inspector general, who had asked to be provided with a month of records from 24 Secret Service personnel.

The Secret Service has previously said that the deletion took place because agency phones were migrated to a new system in the weeks after the 2021 attack.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson say they have 'concerns' about Secret Service system that led to texts being 'purged' after January 6 and says they could have violated federal law

Reps. Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson raised 'concerns' about a potential violation of law that led to subpoenaed Secret Service texts being deleted after an apparent system migration. Many Secret Service text messages sent around the time of the riot were 'erased as part of a device-replacement program,' the agency...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffPost

Jared Kushner Said He Was About To Shower When McCarthy Called About Jan. 6 Riot

Jared Kushner was about to hop into the shower as supporters of his father-in-law tried to overthrow U.S. democracy on Jan. 6, 2021. In testimony aired during Thursday night’s hearing of the House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot, Kushner said he had the shower on when he was contacted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about the escalating violence as Congress met to certify the 2020 election results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Criminal Investigation#Deletion#The Secret Service#Cnn#Usss#Ig#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
HuffPost

Rep. Jamie Raskin 'Impatient' With Slow Pace Of DOJ Jan. 6 Investigation

Rep. Jamie Raskin said he was “impatient” with the slow pace of the Department of Justice and its investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The Maryland Democrat voiced his concerns during an interview Friday with SiriusXM, per The Hill. His statement came one day after the House select committee, which is probing former President Donald Trump’s irresponsible inaction during the insurrection, concluded its final hearing of the summer.
MARYLAND STATE
abovethelaw.com

FBI Successfully Forced A Criminal Suspect To Unlock His Wickr Account With His Face

If you, a regular phone owner, feel the worst thing that could happen to you is the theft of your phone, then using biometric features to lock/unlock your device is probably the most secure option. It means thieves have to have access to both you and your phone if they hope to access far more sensitive data. And it makes even more sense if you’re one of the, oh, I don’t know… ~250 million Americans who occasionally reuse passwords. This prevents phone thieves from using a seemingly endless number of data breaches to find a way into your phone.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Reuters

Right-wing U.S. sheriffs vow to probe 2020 voter-fraud claims

July 20 (Reuters) - A coalition of rightwing “constitutional sheriffs,” who claim legal power in their jurisdictions that exceeds U.S. federal and state authorities, has a new calling: investigating conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was rigged against former President Donald Trump.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases

A former U.S. congressman from Indiana, technology company executives and an investment banker were among nine people charged in four separate and unrelated insider trading schemes revealed on Monday with the unsealing of indictments in New York City. Authorities planned a news conference to describe the various ways defendants allegedly...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Voices: I hate guns. So why do I have one?

The mass shootings that occur among us almost daily and the high rate of gun violence in the US leave me not only frustrated but embarrassed. Yes, it horrifies me that ours is the most violent nation in the West. Yes, I can hardly bear to watch as lawmakers argue against gun reform, and as the Supreme Court makes carrying a gun even more easy to do in my home state of New York. What troubles me most, though, is that I have my late father’s pistol squirreled away among my possessions.No one in my family ever hunted or fished....
The Independent

The Independent

760K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy