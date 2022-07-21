ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The Little Mermaid” musical to take center stage at Santa Barbara High School

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – After four weeks of intensive performing arts training, more than 60 local young performers will take the audience 'under the sea' during live performances of "The Little Mermaid" musical on Saturday and Sunday.

The production, put on by Stage Left Productions, includes over 60 performers between the ages of nine and 16. The children of all experience levels participated in a four-week intensive program, which included lessons on dance and vocal instruction, set and costume design and construction, actor training, improvisation, and audition technique.

The kids' hard work will be on display on Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24 with two shows each day – one at 2 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. The musical will be held at the Santa Barbara High School Theater, located at 700 East Anapamu St.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for reserve seating and can be purchased at the door.

Young actors shine in The Little Mermaid

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Little Mermaid wrapped up its run at Santa Barbara High School Theater on Sunday. Stage Left Productions prepared two casts to put on shows during a four week performing arts training program. Many of actors, ages 9 through 16, caught the musical theater bug this summer. The...
