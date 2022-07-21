ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather: Still warm, but less humid Friday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday brings sunshine, blues skies and temperatures still climbing...

1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid, more storms possible

Happy Sunday! Compared to yesterday's scattered soakers, today will be an improvement.Skies will be a bit brighter with just an isolated risk of a shower or storm this afternoon. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s once again. The beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.Clouds thicken again this evening ahead of our next system approaching. A few showers or rumbles will be out there, but most of the widespread activity will arrive closer to daybreak. It'll be very muggy overnight with temps only dropping into the low and mid 70s.We've gone...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Day as extreme heat continues

Alerts: Red Alert for today and tomorrow for feels like temps around 100. There's also a chance of thunderstorms tomorrow, some of which could be strong or even severe.Red Alerts have also been issued for Saturday and Sunday due to high heat and humidity.Advisories: Heat advisories in effect from 12 - 8 PM today and tomorrow across much of the tri-state area. Heat indices will range from 95-105 degrees.Air quality alert in effect from 11 AM - 11 PM today across the city, nearby suburbs and Long Island.Forecast: Today will be hot and even more humid with feels like temps...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

'Dangerous' severe weather event forecast for Midwest

Severe thunderstorm activity has been spotty in recent days as stifling heat has baked the East Coast and southern Plains, but AccuWeather meteorologists say a notable change in that pattern is expected by Saturday. "The atmospheric setup on Saturday could result in a dangerous severe weather event," said AccuWeather Meteorologist...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for potentially severe thunderstorms

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 MeteorologistRed Alert for this afternoon into this evening for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms with the best chance N&W of the city.Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with strong and potentially severe thunderstorms this afternoon -- mainly after 3 p.m. -- and evening. The main concern with these storms will be downpours and locally damaging winds, but even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out with the best chance inland.This activity will wind down through the evening with partial clearing expected the remainder of the night. As for tomorrow, it will be another hot one with highs around 90.Looking Ahead: Thursday will remain warm with partly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs in the 80s. As for Friday, it will be mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Thunderstorm warning issued as heavy rain set to soak England

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Friday as forecasters fear lightning strikes and flooding may cause transport delays. The downpour comes just days after the UK recorded the hottest temperature in history on Tuesday, as the mercury exceeded 40C for the first time.The extreme heat resulted in a series of devastating wildfires across England, while firefighters said it was the busiest day since WW2. Now the UK has moved on from the rare “danger to life” red warning, but parts of England and Wales are under a yellow warning for thunderstorms. These areas include Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Somerset,...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Heat advisory in effect all weekend

Welcome to day five of our heat wave! It'll be uncomfortably hot all weekend, but Sunday will definitely feel the worst.Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s.Like yesterday, dew points will mix out a bit later on, so heat indices will only be a few degrees higher. Still, it'll feel plenty humid. A late day storm can't be ruled out in the mountains far north and west. There will be some relief at the beaches, but still hot with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s.Web Extra: Summer safety tips to beat the heatIt'll...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

End of July brings brief respite from heat In the Corn Belt

The third week of July, week-ending July 23, brought scorching heat and dry weather to the Central U.S. making it one of the hottest and driest third weeks of July in 30+ years, according to WeatherTrends360. Hot and dry weather was most prominent in areas experiencing drought, while areas east of the Mississippi River saw wetter weather. Triple digit temperatures baked portions of the South Central United States with several record high temperatures falling in the heat wave.
MISSOURI STATE

