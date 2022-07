MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was Escanaba and Gladstone who remained undefeated over the weekend in the Little League Softball State Finals that were hosted in Gladstone. Escanaba began its weekend with the win over Clarke 6-3 on Friday. They would add to the win column after beating Taylor North 14-1 Saturday and hang on to get the win over Hudsonville 4-3 on Sunday. They finished 3-0 in pool play and are set to take on West Portage on Monday at 11:30 a.m.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO