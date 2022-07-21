ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Juan Soto traded to NL West and more MLB second-half predictions

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the All-Star break in the rearview, the 2022 MLB season is about to kick into high gear. The MLB trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and this year’s deadline could see one of the game’s best players get moved in Juan Soto. Once the...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 38

pupster
3d ago

What was the cost, Ticket holders be ready. Crazy the money pay for part timeplayers, when the NFL players who get hit hard get less. MLB players get a blister and go on disabled list for anywhere from 15-30 days

Reply(2)
6
justmyopinion
3d ago

when are people going to realize it's about pitching not how many hitters you can stack on top of each other?

Reply(6)
7
Related
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reveals Why He's Not In Cooperstown On Sunday

The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is today. Derek Jeter, who was officially inducted back in September, was planning to attend. Life had other plans, however, as Jeter revealed to the world on Twitter this morning. The legendary shortstop won't be making it to Cooperstown because of a family health matter.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees rumors: Top prospects pulled from game, big trade could be looming

Trade rumors were running rampant when two of the New York Yankees’ top prospects were pulled from their game on July 24. The Aug. 2 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and attention is being focused on the postseason contenders. The New York Yankees fit the bill, as they had the best record in the American League entering the All-Star break. They were linked to players such as Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, and most recently, they were reportedly “serious contenders” for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Mets acquire former All-Star infielder in trade

The New York Mets have added a big power bat to bolster their lineup for the second half of the season. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman on Friday was the first to report that the Mets acquired first baseman Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mets are trading pitcher Colin Holderman to Pittsburgh for Vogelbach.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this month, Washington superstar Juan Soto turned down a 15-year contract offer worth $440 million. As a result, the Nationals organization has opened its doors for trade inquiries about the 23-year-old talent. According to recent reports from MLB insider Jack Curry, the New York Yankees have reached out to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Mike Clevinger
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Buster Olney
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Sammy Sosa
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Soto
The Spun

Former Boston Red Sox Shortstop Has Reportedly Died

A former Boston Red Sox infielder has reportedly passed away from cancer. According to reports out of the Dominican Republic, former Red Sox shortstop Julio Valdez has died at the age of 66. Valdez, a native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, played for the Red Sox from 1980-83. "Former Red...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Latest Ozzie Albies update could force Anthopoulos to make a trade

The Braves have gotten reinforcements over the last few weeks, but more are on the way. Kirby Yates began his rehab assignment and was recently assigned to AA Mississippi. There’s still hope Mike Soroka will return this season, and most importantly, Ozzie Albies is on his way back. The...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl West#Yankees#Mvp#The Washington Nationals#Espn#The National League
FanSided

Braves: 1995 World Series champion passes away at 58

Dwight Smith, a member of the 1995 World Series champion Atlanta Braves and eight-year MLB veteran, died at the age of 58 on Friday. An outfield for the 1995 World Series champion Atlanta Braves, Dwight Smith passed away on Friday. He was 58 years old. The Braves organization released a...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly "Serious Contenders" In Major MLB Trade

With the trade deadline set for Aug. 2, there's no doubt the Yankees will be searching the market for some reinforcements. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees have emerged as "serious contenders" for Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. It was previously reported that New York wouldn't pursue Benintendi because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Potential Braves trade package for Luis Castillo

I don’t see the Braves being in the market for starting pitching. This is the best rotation they’ve had in years, and Anthopoulos hasn’t been aggressive in seeking rotation help in previous seasons. Starting pitching is just so expensive at the trade deadline, and it will be even pricier this year — in terms of prospects — because there are such few sellers.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Yasiel Puig goes viral for mishap in KBO League

Some three years after we last saw him at the MLB level, Yasiel Puig still has not changed one bit. The former All-Star outfielder Puig went viral this week for a funny mishap that he got himself into during a game this week. Puig, who is now playing in Korea for the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO League, skyrocketed a ball to deep left that he thought was a home run. Unfortunately for Puig, he spent some time admiring his work … only for the ball to hit the outfield wall instead. Puig was then forced to kick it into high gear and tripped like one of The Three Stooges as he rounded first base. He was ultimately thrown out at second by a good few feet (with an Olympic-worthy belly flop as well).
MLB
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Saturday night

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Rosario will take a break after Adam Duvall was announced as Atlanta's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 68 batted balls this season, Rosario has accounted for a 2.9% barrel rate and a .209...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Longtime MLB Player, World Series Champion Dead At 58

Last year the Atlanta Braves won their first World Series title since 1995. Unfortunately, one of the members of that historic 1995 title team has passed away. On Friday, the Braves announced that former outfielder Dwight Smith passed away. He was 58 years old. "We are saddened by the passing...
ATLANTA, GA
