ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helper, UT

Helper 17u season comes to an end with loss to Mountain Crest Trappers

castlecountryradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a slow start offensively for the 17u Merchants team on Wednesday afternoon at Carbon High School. Helper has been hosting the American Legion State tournament since Monday entering the game on Wednesday with a record of 1-1. Both teams started out slow but after seven innings the Trappers Red...

www.castlecountryradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.com

BYU Players And Coaches Tribute To Jaren Hall!

July 23, 2022 — (KUTV) - The BYU football team held their always early media day on Wednesday, June 3rd, in what will be the final media availability before the start of their Fall camp in August. This was a significant event as it jump-starts their final season as an FBS Independent with the move to the Big 12 and a "power five" conference looming not far behind in 2023.
PROVO, UT
CougsDaily

Four-Star Tight End Jackson Bowers Commits to BYU

On Friday, four-star tight end Jackson Bowers committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. Bowers, a native of Mesa, Arizona, has been one of BYU's top targets throughout the 2023 recruiting cycle. BYU was the second school to offer Jackson Bowers a scholarship last year. Shortly after receiving...
MESA, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, Wasatch, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Morgan; Salt Lake; Summit; Tooele; Utah; Wasatch; Weber The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Weber County in northern Utah Northwestern Wasatch County in northern Utah Salt Lake County in northern Utah Davis County in northern Utah Southwestern Morgan County in northern Utah Southwestern Summit County in northern Utah Northwestern Utah County in northern Utah Northeastern Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 615 PM MDT * At 525 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway to near Cedar Fort, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Provo, Sandy, Ogden, Layton, Murray, Bountiful, Tooele, Farmington, Park City, Morgan, Hill Air Force Base, Heber City, West Jordan, Orem, Taylorsville, South Jordan, Lehi and Draper. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 257 and 336. Interstate 84 between mile markers 85 and 109. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 93 and 154. US Route 40 between mile markers 0 and 22. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Utah weather: Salt Lake, Davis, Utah counties getting more wind

SALT LAKE CITY — If you live in northern Utah, the wind has been hard to ignore the last several months. Strong winds aided several large fires through the state, including the Halfway Hill fire, which bloomed to over 10,000 acres this month, while gusts of over 60 mph brought dust from the Great Salt Lake's dry lakebed raining down on the Wasatch Front.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
City
Helper, UT
Local
Utah Education
castlecountryradio.com

Domingo (John) Solis – July 20 2022

Domingo (John) Solis, 75, passed away July 20, 2022, at the University of Utah. He was born September 15, 1946 in Bertram, Texas to Simon and Rita Sisneros Rojas Solis. John and Virginia Martinez were soulmates since September 15, 1975 and they enjoyed the past 47 years raising their families in Helper, Utah.
HELPER, UT
ABC4

Utah County home destroyed from firework fire

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A home has been completely destroyed in Goshen from a house fire that started from fireworks. According to fire officials, a large bale of hay was set on fire by the fireworks. The flames from the bale of hay then spread to the adjacent home. No one was injured in […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Crest#Earned Run#Highschoolsports#Mountain Crest Trappers#Carbon High School#The American Legion State#Rbi
ksl.com

Where in the US is home building booming? All eyes on Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Looking at the national map of where in the U.S. homes are being built the fastest, almost the entire state of Utah sticks out as a glaring hot spot. Using Census Bureau data, Axios recently compiled a county-by-county national map of where housing units are growing the fastest across the U.S. While some geographically smaller counties in Texas boast some of the highest percentages, Utah is high on the national list, too — but with a high concentration of rapidly growing counties statewide.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Fireworks set hay bales, house ablaze in Utah County

GOSHEN, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah County home is a total loss after fireworks shot nearby started a fire. Officials said the fireworks were shot toward large hay bales next to the house, which then caught on fire Friday. Related stories from 2News. No injuries were reported. Goshen, Genola...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Two dogs die in Price trailer park fire

PRICE, Utah (ABC4) – The Price City Fire Dept. reports that a fire occurred at the Circle C Trailer Park Saturday morning, killing two dogs. Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Petersen says that the call came in at 5:45 a.m. Saturday about a fully-involved trailer fire. A married couple...
PRICE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KSLTV

Body of missing Utah woman found in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The body of a woman who had been missing for over a decade was found in Duchesne County Thursday. The remains were sent to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for identification and were identified as those of Amy Louise Westreicher. Westreicher was reported...
Pyramid

Mobile unit provides skin cancer screenings, education

While hundreds of people spent their weekend floating and kayaking down the Provo River, or mountain biking through Provo Canyon, a group of volunteer medical professionals in a multicolored recreational vehicle provided free skin cancer screenings. Glenn Snow and his son Mason, both Pleasant Grove residents, were spending the day...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a storefront. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy