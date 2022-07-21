ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton Police set to demonstrate active shooter simulation at high school

By Jamee French
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - After the attack on the school in Uvalde, Texas, many schools across the Tri-State started taking precautions to be as prepared as possible in the event of an active shooter. On Thursday, July 28, law enforcement in Gibson County will be performing a training simulation...

Public Safety
