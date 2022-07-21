ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appeals court won't fast track Florida abortion lawsuit

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, CURT ANDERSON - Associated Press
kentuckytoday.com
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The legal battle over Florida’s new 15-week abortion ban won’t go on a fast track to the state Supreme Court, which has previously ruled that the constitution’s privacy provisions guarantee a right to abortion. The 1st District Court of Appeal decided...

www.kentuckytoday.com

