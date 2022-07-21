Arrest made in fatal shooting near Hot Dog Shoppe in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened around 6:25 p.m. Thursday on West Market Street.

Dominic Harvey, 20, is charged with aggravated murder, felonious assault and driving under suspension.

He is accused of shooting two people who were driving in an SUV on West Market Street from a passing vehicle. Police said it did not appear that anyone else was in the car with him at the time. Harvey used an AR-15, according to police.

The SUV pulled into the parking lot of the Hot Dog Shoppe after several shots were fired.

The victims, identified by police as 23-year-old Jauton Lee and 24-year-old Mitchell Powell were taken to Trumbull Medical Center, one via ambulance and one by a passerby. Lee was pronounced dead at the hospital, and Powell remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said surveillance cameras in the area, as well as statements from witnesses, helped identify Harvey as the shooter.

Police credited the cooperation of people and businesses in the area with helping make the quick arrest.

“It was one of the few times that I’ve been on the call where everyone was willing to chip in,” said Warren police Capt. Robert Massucci.

Harvey was in court Friday morning, answering the charges. He is being held in jail without bond.

Police continue to investigate the motive behind the shooting.

Police are also investigating another shooting in the city, on Charles Street SE, but said there has been very little cooperation from those involved in that shooting. The victim was flown to St. Elizabeth Health Center with serious injuries. The shooting happened after officers left the one on W. Market Street.

WKBN

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.