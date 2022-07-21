ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OK

Three hospitalized following pin-in crash in Jackson Co.

By Joshua Hoggard
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WTIWF_0goIG95r00

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A pin-in crash near Duke, Oklahoma, sends three to the hospital, two of whom are being treated at United Regional in Wichita Falls.

According to the crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:53 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Jackson County, Oklahoma, near the city of Duke.

The report said a 2017 Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Oklahoma State Highway 34 and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 34 and U.S. Highway 62.

LOCAL CRIME: Woman arrested for third family violence charge in 9 months

A 2013 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Jair Rubio, 25, of Dallas, Texas, was eastbound on U.S. 62 and struck the Ford Fusion in the front passenger door.

The Ford Fusion came to rest in the road about 120 feet from the site of the impact.

The semi-truck came to rest in the south ditch, and Rubio was pinned for around 30 minutes before being freed by Altus Fire and Rescue using the jaws of life.

Rubio was flown from the scene by Survival Flight EMS to United Regional in Wichita Falls, where he was admitted in good condition with leg injuries.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, Jaythan Higginbotham, 18, of Erick, Oklahoma, was transported by EMS to Jackson County Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released for internal trunk injuries.

The passenger of the Ford Fusion, Aydon Guevara, 18, of Erick, Oklahoma, was transported by EMS to Jackson County Memorial Hospital, then transferred to United Regional in Wichita Falls. He was admitted in good condition with trunk internal and arm injuries.

The status of the two hospitalized in Wichita Falls is unknown at this time.

Both drivers and one passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.

#Traffic Accident
