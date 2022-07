SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed two victims on the River Walk in downtown San Antonio early Saturday morning. Police responded to Crockett at Navarro in downtown around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a cutting. When officers arrived, they found two victims with puncture wounds to their stomach and back. Both victims, a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old, were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. One was in stable condition and the other was in critical condition.

