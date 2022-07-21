ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Ranch, CA

Crown Fire in Forest Ranch extinguished, burned less than 1 acre

By Brandon Downs, Ariana Powell
actionnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 6:03 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that the Crown...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Plumas County News

Smoke blowing into Plumas County is from the Oak Fire near Yosemite

The crisp, clean morning air around Plumas County has given way to smoke. Residents should not be alarmed – it’s smoke that is making its way north from the Oak Fire burning near Yosemite. Forecasts warned that this could happen. Forest Service personnel have received calls from people concerned about the source of the smoke — and the Oak Fire is the culprit. The Oak Fire, which broke out Friday afternoon in Mariposa County, is now at 14,000 acres and 0 percent contained.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire at Church in the Barn on Highway 70 knocked down

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Crews are at the scene of a structure fire at the Church in the Barn on Highway 70, south of Oroville on Saturday at around 1 p.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that the fire has been knocked down, and search reports are all clear. Crews...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

SUV located in Sacramento River Monday morning

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A vehicle was located in the Sacramento River just east of Cottonwood on Monday morning. Shasta County deputies said they received a call at 6 a.m. that a red Saturn SUV was in the water at the Balls Ferry Fishing Access and Boat Ramp, off of Gover Road.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butte County, CA
City
Forest Ranch, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE says Glen Fire in Yuba County on Thursday was vehicle caused

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE NEU says that the Glen Fire in the Dobbins area of Yuba County that broke out on Thursday and burned two acres was vehicle caused. CAL FIRE investigators determined that the fire was caused by melted and ejected catalytic converter pieces. “Proper and regular...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County Search and Rescue responds to 4 calls on Saturday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue received multiple calls on Saturday after finishing river navigation/jet boat operation training. They were able to help a medically compromised kayaker, a person floating in the Feather River with a deflated tube who had been separated from their group and was on safety standby for a law enforcement operation.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico firefighters extinguish fire on Orange Street early Saturday morning

CHICO, Calif. - Chico firefighters responded to a working structure fire at 388 Orange St. on Saturday at around 12:03 a.m. Chico Fire says the fire was contained to the back exterior wall of the structure, with little spread to no spread inside. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Smoke and heat kick off the workweek

The heat is still here, but this time with the addition of smoke blowing in for the upper levels of the atmosphere. Higher elevations have seen the air quality deteriorate throughout the day, but so far we are looking clean in the valley. Some smoke may filter down to the valley floor around Redding tonight, but that should move on fairly quickly by morning. It will be another warm one with many places staying in the upper 60s to low 70s. With the addition of the smoke, these numbers may be nudged a little higher.
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Point#Cal Fire#Butte Unit#The Crown Fire#Cal
actionnewsnow.com

4.2 magnitude earthquake 4 miles south east of Oroville

Preliminary 4.2 earthquake occurred at around 6:40pm. So far no reports of damage at this time. We have taken phone calls from people in Paradise, Palermo, and Oroville. If you have any video or pictures, send them to tag us on social media at Action News Now or upload them to our website at: https://www.actionnewsnow.com/weather/pics/#/rounds/1/stayhome.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Neighbors want homeless encampment along Highway 99 bike path cleared

CHICO, Calif. - The Comanche Creek homeless encampment was cleared last week. Several encampments still remain in Chico and many people hope areas near their homes will be cleared next. People living on Emilio Way and Panama Avenue said the homeless encampment along the Highway 99 bike path has exploded...
CHICO, CA
KCRA.com

4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Oroville area in Butte County

BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Northern California Friday evening. The quake hit about 4.3 miles southeast of the Oroville area at around 6:41 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The agency originally reported that it was a 4.3 magnitude, but downgraded it by 7 p.m.
OROVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
krcrtv.com

3 arrested in Butte County after search leads to discovery on meth lab

CHICO, Calif. — Three people were arrested at a property in Chico on Tuesday after narcotics officers found a meth lab while serving a search warrant. According to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF), agents served search warrants on two properties in Chico early in the morning on Tuesday.
CHICO, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - July 22, 2022.

The hot weather is pushing more people to visit and explore our local waterways, lakes, and reservoirs, including the Feather River and Lake Oroville. Boaters are reminded to place safety as their top priority by making sure they and their passengers are wearing life jackets. U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that 80 percent of all drowning victims were not wearing a life jacket. Abiding by posted speed limits and signage, particularly regarding locations where swimming is prohibited such as in marinas or near boat docks or launch ramps, as well as paying attention to warning buoys, especially in reservoirs or other waterbodies with fluctuating water elevations, can greatly increase the safety of those with and around you.
OROVILLE, CA
Paradise Post

Police chase leaves trail of street damage

PARADISE — Paradise police arrested a 31-year-old Chico man Wednesday morning following a car chase from Paradise into Chico. Police say that two Paradise officers saw a white Ford Fusion driving north on the Skyway approaching Princeton Way, which allegedly had different license plate numbers on the front and the back of the car, according to a press release from the Paradise Police Department.
PARADISE, CA
ksro.com

Victims Identified in Napa County Plane Crash

The victims of Sunday morning’s plane crash in rural Napa County have been identified. Both men who died in the crash near Pope Valley were from the Sacramento area. The 61-year-old pilot was from Roseville, while the 22-year-old passenger was from Rocklin. The cause of the crash is still being investigated by the NTSB and FAA.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville CHP looking for 2 people involved in hit and run crash

OROVILLE, Calif. - Oroville CHP is looking for two people who were involved in a hit and run crash at the Gold Country Casino on Saturday at around 4:30 a.m. CHP says they were driving either an F-350 or F-450 dually. If you know who these people are, Oroville CHP...
OROVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy