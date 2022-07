CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing person. Myesha Gaines was last seen in the area of Zephyr Cove on July 20. She is possibly in the Carson City or Lake Tahoe area. She is 5’5’, weighs approximately 105 pounds and she has brown hair and brown eyes. Myesha does not have any known medical issues.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO