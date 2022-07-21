ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega County, AL

EXPIRED Severe T-Storm Warning — Parts of Bibb, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Shelby, Talladega Co. Until 7:30 pm

By Scott Martin
alabamawx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Southwestern Talladega County in east central Alabama…. Southwestern Clay County in east central Alabama…. * At 624 PM CDT, severe...

www.alabamawx.com

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Alabama celebrates 'Sweet Grown Alabama Day'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Farmers markets across the state of Alabama took part in "Sweet Grown Alabama Day" today. The event was held at markets from Cullman to Foley, and encouraged folks to buy local fresh vegetables and fruits. Three markets were held in the Birmingham area. "With the supply...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Severe Weather sweeps through Chilton County

Severe weather rolled through Chilton County and central Alabama throughout the evening and night on July 21 that left thousands without power. Central Alabama area manager for Alabama Power Michael Jordan said that at 8 p.m. last night approximately 1,600 Alabama Power customers in Chilton County were without power. Over 14,000 customers in central Alabama and over 50,000 statewide were without power at that time.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Lightning rips through a Pinson home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of lightning strikes occurred all across central Alabama during storms on July 21, and while most just lit up the stormy sky, one ripped a part a family home in Pinson. The Davies family say that they have heard from damage accessors, and several firefighters...
PINSON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylacauga, AL
City
Talladega, AL
City
Thorsby, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Jemison, AL
County
Coosa County, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Wilsonville, AL
County
Shelby County, AL
City
Columbiana, AL
City
Talladega Springs, AL
City
West Blocton, AL
City
Childersburg, AL
City
Waldo, AL
County
Clay County, AL
City
Clay, AL
City
Shelby, AL
City
Calera, AL
County
Talladega County, AL
City
Montevallo, AL
County
Chilton County, AL
City
Clanton, AL
City
Pelham, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: All bets are off for Birmingham

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. This is the article I always wished to write, but didn’t know if it would ever be possible. ComebackTown began publishing in February, 2012 with the sole purpose to begin a discussion about how to revitalize a struggling Birmingham. That’s why it was titled ‘ComebackTown.’
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FOX8 News

Why is ‘Chucky’ stalking this Alabama neighborhood?

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) – Kendra Walden wasn’t sure what she’d seen. She sat in the passenger seat as her colleague drove down a hilly, residential street in Pinson, Alabama. “That looks like a real-life Chucky,” she said. Walden and her colleague thought they were hallucinating for...
CBS 42

38-year-old killed in Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Chilton County Friday afternoon. According to state troopers, Brandon Roper, of Maplesville, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned around 4:40 p.m. Roper, who troopers say was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Central Alabama#Severe Thunderstorms#Chilton#Talladega Co#Cdt
AL.com

15 Alabama restaurants that have stood the test of time

Any restaurant that makes it 10 years is huge success. Twenty years, and it’s practically an institution. That qualifies for some sort of hall of fame. And here in Alabama, we are blessed with quite a number of classic restaurants that have not only persevered for decades but continue to remain relevant today.
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

AL residents crossing state lines for lottery tickets

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $630 million dollars. The next drawing Friday night is sure to have people lining up to buy tickets. Including many from right here in Alabama who will need to travel across state lines into Florida, Mississippi, Georgia, or Tennessee because there is no lottery in our state.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
lakemagazine.life

An Eye on Lake Martin's Future

Alabama State Rep. Ed Oliver (Dist. 81) addressed development issues at the Lake Martin Homeowners and Boat Owners Association annual meeting, held at First Baptist Church in Dadeville on June 11. Increased growth over recent years, especially after people flocked to the lake during the COVID-19 pandemic, has raised questions about infrastructure and lifestyle, as well as traffic patterns and boating laws.
DADEVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Free fans being given away to help beat the heat

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The scorching heat in recent weeks have forced of all us to find a way to keep cool, but some folks aren’t able to afford the A/C running all the time. That’s where one United Way agency comes in to assist. Temporary Emergency Services off 15th Street has given away more than hundred fans in the last six weeks. They’re not only free, but they are considered a blessing by so many.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Associated Press

2 babies killed as tree falls in Alabama, 1 dead in Maine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two babies were killed when a huge tree crashed into a home during a storm with wind gusts near 50 mph (80 kph) in Alabama, and officials said a third child was killed by a falling tree in Maine. Jalaia Ford, 3 months old, and Journee Jones, 11 months old, were taken to a hospital in Birmingham after the tree struck the home on Thursday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office told news outlets. At least three other people were injured, including an 11-year-old, and rescuers had a tough time getting everyone out because of the extent of damage, said Sebastian Carrillo, a battalion chief with Birmingham Fire and Rescue. “Because the structure is so unstable every time we move a foot the structure underneath is shifting. So we’re having to stabilize the structure as we move in, and it’s just really time consuming,” said Carrillo.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Tonight at 6:30: WVTM 13 investigates Trinity CME Church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Downtown Birmingham is booming with development, but one unfinished project near the heart of Uptown is facing questions. Tax funded construction of Trinity CME Church near the interstate stalled years ago. Tonight at 6:30, WVTM 13's Jon Paepcke investigates a million-dollar worship center eight years later.

Comments / 0

Community Policy