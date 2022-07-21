ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monarch butterflies now listed as endangered species

By Leah Rivard
 3 days ago
The most recognizable butterfly in North America is now listed as an endangered species.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature says the number of Monarch Butterflies is dwindling.

Experts say the reason is a combination of habitat loss, as well as changes in weather.

Hot and dry summers are not good for Monarchs.

“We get a lot of variation from year to year, but over the long term, climate change is driving a long-term decline in the suitability of weather conditions for Monarchs,” said Karen Oberhauser, the Director of UW-Madison’s Arboretum.

There are ways to help the butterflies.

Monarch caterpillars depend on milkweed plants, and the adults need native plants that produce nectar.

Planting both can turn your garden into a sanctuary for the species.

