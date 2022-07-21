ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman charged with murder, arson in Mormon Slough tent fire, victims identified

By Aaron Leathley, The Record
 3 days ago
A woman was charged with murder and arson on Tuesday for allegedly starting a tent fire that killed one person and injured another in Mormon Slough this month, according to a complaint filed in San Joaquin County Superior Court.

Erica Morales Mora was charged with murder, attempted murder and arson of an inhabited structure, the complaint shows.

She was also charged with aggravated mayhem, or intentionally causing "permanent disability and disfigurement and deprivation of a limb, organ and body member," the document states.

Mora is accused of lighting on fire a tent occupied by a 35-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman in Mormon Slough, near Airport Way in Stockton, on July 7, according to Stockton police.

Both victims were treated at San Joaquin General Hospital after the fire, according to Stockton Fire Department Chief Brandon Doolan.

The complaint identifies the man, who the Medical Examiner's office confirmed died of his injuries, as Miguel Hernandez, and the woman as Julia Hilderbrand.

A police spokesman said Mora's motive in setting the fire may have been a relationship dispute.

"(Mora) went back and found her boyfriend with another woman, and poured gasoline on the tent and lit it on fire intentionally," Officer Joseph Silva said.

Mora was denied bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 8, according to court documents.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

