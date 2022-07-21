Homeless encampment fire in downtown Stockton sends smoke over Crosstown Freeway

Smoke from a homeless encampment fire was visible above the ramp from the Crosstown Freeway to northbound Interstate 5 in Stockton Thursday afternoon.

At 2:55 p.m. firefighters could be seen spraying water onto a fire on the bank of Mormon Slough, about 100 feet north of the onramp.

A Stockton Fire Department truck, a fire engine and a California Highway Patrol vehicle were parked on the shoulder of the ramp. A ladder had been dropped from the engine to the bank below.

The blackened rubble feeding the fire appeared to contain metal or wood beams, and was located amid a line of tents along the slough.

A Fire Department engineer at the scene said he did not know the cause of the fire.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron.