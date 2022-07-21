ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Homeless encampment fire in downtown Stockton sends smoke over Crosstown Freeway

By Aaron Leathley, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01BnDQ_0goIFLdX00

Smoke from a homeless encampment fire was visible above the ramp from the Crosstown Freeway to northbound Interstate 5 in Stockton Thursday afternoon.

At 2:55 p.m. firefighters could be seen spraying water onto a fire on the bank of Mormon Slough, about 100 feet north of the onramp.

A Stockton Fire Department truck, a fire engine and a California Highway Patrol vehicle were parked on the shoulder of the ramp. A ladder had been dropped from the engine to the bank below.

The blackened rubble feeding the fire appeared to contain metal or wood beams, and was located amid a line of tents along the slough.

A Fire Department engineer at the scene said he did not know the cause of the fire.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

Comments / 4

Steven Sola
3d ago

There are so many fires from them every day, they burn plastic or tires all night every night and no one cares.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Fire burns two acres of vegetation near the American River

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, firefighters have responded to vegetation fire along the American River Bike Trail. According to the tweet the fire is approximately two acres. As of 1:50 p.m. there have been no reported injuries or structures...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Pulled From American River Near Camp Pollock

SACRAMENTO – A man was pulled from the Sacramento River on Sunday after being submerged for a few minutes. The Sacramento Fire Department says the man, who appeared to be in his 40s, was brought out of the river by bystanders near Camp Pollock. They performed CPR on him until Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene and took over life-saving measures. The man was flown by a Sac Metro Fire helicopter to a trauma facility. His condition is unknown.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fires Break Out In The Sacramento Area

Several fires broke out in Sacramento on Saturday. One fire broke out at a trailer in Old Sacramento. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 Block of Dixieanne Ave. A trailer behind a commercial business along with other outbuildings caught fire, firefighters say. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to commercial businesses and fully extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported. The second fire happened in a field in West Sacramento near Marshall road and Martinique street. Firefighters quickly put the fire out. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A third fire broke out at a large home in Sacramento earlier on Saturday. According to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, the fire happened at a three-story home on Marmith Avenue near Garfield Avenue and Arcade Creek Park. No injuries were reported. The cause of that fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

20 people displaced after Sacramento County apartment fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — About 20 people are without a place to live and one person was injured after an apartment complex caught fire in Sacramento County on Sunday, authorities said. The fire started at an apartment complex off of Little Oak Lane, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said....
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Fire Burns Large 3-Story Home In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters battled a large house fire in Sacramento on Saturday. According to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, the fire happened at a three-story home on Marmith Avenue near Garfield Avenue and Arcade Creek Park. There were reports of heavy fire in the garage and first floor that extended into the attic, firefighters say. The home had an “unconventional floorplan”, including a basement, and presented several challenges for crews, but they were able to knock it down. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Solano County Deputies Protect Home From Grass Fire

DIXON – Two Solano County sheriff’s deputies are being credited with protecting a home from a grass fire. On Sunday, Solano County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Schilling and Lopez were in the area of Hawkins and Pitt School roads in Dixon when they noticed that a roadside fire was getting close to a house, according to a sheriff’s department statement. They stopped and tried to contact the homeowners, but got no answer. The deputies then used a water hose outside the home to hold the fire back from the home. Firefighters from the Dixon Fire Department arrived and put out the fire.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

1 dead and two others hurt in Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says one person has died and two others were taken to the hospital following a crash in Sacramento. Law enforcement says just after 3 p.m Saturday an 82-year-old driver was going north on Stockton Blvd. when they decided to make a left turn onto McMahon Drive. At this time, according to law enforcement, a 29-year-old driver in a Toyota Rav 4 "ran the red light, veered right and struck 3 pedestrians."
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#California Highway Patrol#Fire Engine#Stockton Fire Department
KRON4 News

Suspect who lost keys at crime scene arrested by deputies

(BCN) — A 50-year-old Stockton man who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint last week near Stockton was apprehended after losing his keys at the scene, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:45 p.m. on Thursday the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office received calls that a business in the 6600 block of […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Suspect in Modesto hotel homicide arrested

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Modesto Police Department, detectives arrested Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, for the homicide of Diasia Sease, 22, on Saturday. On July 22, 2022, Sease was found dead from a gunshot wound in her hotel room at the Best Western...
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
The Valley Citizen

Police Pull Body from Canal in Modesto’s College District

At approximately 9:00am, Saturday, July 23, Modesto Police Officers pulled a body from a Modesto Irrigation District Canal at the corner of Morris and Virginia Streets in Modesto, just two blocks east of Modesto Junior College. Officers on scene said the body was of an unidentified male and there were no signs of injury or foul play.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

30 Chickens Die In Backyard Fire In San Joaquin County

TRACY (CBS13) — Authorities say 30 chickens died Thursday morning in a patio fire in San Joaquin County. Local fire officials say crews responded the fire around 10:30 a.m. on the 9300 block of Lorraine Road in Tracy. First-responders found flames in a home’s backyard, burning a chicken coop, a detached patio cover, and livestock pens. (credit: South San Joaquin County Fire Authority) Firefighters battled the flames for more than two hours. No word was given as to how the fire started. Tracy is located roughly 20 miles southwest of Stockton.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Who Allegedly Fled Scene Of Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash In Sacramento Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver is under arrest after a hit-and-run crash in Sacramento County left one pedestrian dead and two others injured. Hit-and-run suspect’s SUV The incident happened around 3 p.m. along Stockton Boulevard near McMahon Drive. According to authorities, a white Toyota Rav4 SUV was reportedly driving down Stockton Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it hit a sedan that was making a left turn to McMahon Drive. The crash caused the sedan to hit three pedestrians who were on the sidewalk. One pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the two others were hospitalized with injuries...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Aggressive turkey attacks Vacaville officer’s patrol car

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department, Sunday morning a resident got the attention of a Vacaville officer to notify them of an aggressive turkey running around in the area. According to the post, when the officer found the turkey, it attacked...
VACAVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Bomb threat reported at Stanislaus County-area move theaters unfounded

RIVERBANK, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said a movie theater in the Riverbank area was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday evening that was ultimately unfounded. The threat was reported at the Galaxy Theatres Riverbank IMAX on 2525 Patterson Road. A sheriff's office spokesperson told KCRA...
RIVERBANK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Armed Suspect Who Ran Off During Traffic Stop In Woodland Found Hiding In Garbage Can

WOODLAND – Hiding in a garbage can couldn’t throw Woodland police off the scent of a suspect. On Sunday, just before 10 a.m. a Woodland police officer stopped a vehicle with no license plates in the area of W Eldorado Drive and Ashley Avenue. The passenger jumped out of the car and ran off. They were later found hiding in a garbage can on the side of a residence in the 800 Block of W Eldorado. Officers found a Glock handgun near where he was caught. The driver who was stopped drove away and was eventually stopped near Gibson Road and Spruce Drive. The passenger was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm and high capacity magazines and resisting a peace officer. The driver was arrested on warrants and fleeing a peace officer.
WOODLAND, CA
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

3K+
Followers
863
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy