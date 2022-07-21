Spokane submits proposal to re-home people living at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane and regional partners have submitted a plan to use state funding to re-home people living at Camp Hope.

More than $24 million are on the line from the Department of Commerce. The plan seeks the money on behalf of numerous community service providers to add more than 650 indoor spaces. More than half of those would be permanent.

The funds were authorized by the state Legislature specifically to move people living on the Washington State Department of Transportation property at I-90 and Freya into a shelter with a preference for permanent housing.

“We relied on previous collaborations and plans already in place to grow and build new partnerships that will move individuals from an inhumane outdoor environment into safe and healthy spaces,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “Working together, we came up with a very solid, comprehensive plan in a very short amount of time.”

The full proposal seeks funds to immediately house people indoors with onsite wrap-around services including temporary, transitional and permanent housing options by:

Making additional improvements to the Trent shelter to build permanent showers, restrooms, laundry facilities, and smaller communal living pods

Enhancing assessment tools to know individuals by name and need, which is seen as the most critical precursor step to building trust and matching an individual with the best housing solution

Adding navigation, diversion, and family reunification resources

Establishing dedicated transportation for access to services and employment

Adding two more case workers to Community Court for service connectivity, which can be accessed without justice involvement, and one case manager for existing shelters

Purchasing and rehabilitating existing buildings for affordable housing alternatives, including up to 110 individuals in a former motel

Creating additional permanent housing, development assistance to create permanent affordable housing

Providing rental assistance for individuals and families with working RVs to use existing locations

“It was critically important that we direct as much resource as possible to permanent housing,” Woodward said. “Emergency shelters meet an immediate need, but the long-term solution is more permanent housing.”

The proposal also includes additional ideas for further development beyond the $24.3 million allocated for Spokane should additional funding become available. The proposal also seeks additional funding for improvements based on the feedback of those living at Camp Hope. A suggested 60 pallet structures could accommodate up to 120 people and communal living pods would group people with an established community into a couple of dozen.

Both the city of Spokane Valley and the Spokane County Commissioners wrote letters in support of the city of Spokane’s plan to address the issue. However, they also noted concerns about the 30-day time limit to come up with a comprehensive plan. They say it’s difficult to make meaningful change in such a short timeframe. In addition, they’re worried about long-term funding of new services.

Regional leaders say while the initial $24 million payout may be beneficial, they’re concerned about a $14 million possible annual fee to maintain new housing and wraparound services.

“The City’s allocation of this funding is contingent on providing housing solutions that the residents of Camp Hope will actually use,” said Council Member Lori Kinnear. “These solutions will need to include offering safe RV parking, pallet shelter opportunities, and other tiered levels of low-barrier transitional shelter space in areas outside the downtown core and in many cases outside the City limits. Commerce wants to see their funding used for these kinds of innovative solutions because they work.”

“Our goal is to meet the campers where they are at in their individual journeys by providing services that help them take their next safe, healthy, and humane steps toward exiting homelessness,” Woodward said.

READ: ‘I don’t know’: People at Camp Hope don’t want to live at the Trent shelter. Will the City compromise?

READ: Camp Hope grows to small town population, many stuck without a choice

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.