Hope Isn't Lost For Candice Caffas

Effective: 2022-07-24 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Clarion; Forest; Mercer; Venango The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Mercer County in northwestern Pennsylvania Venango County in northwestern Pennsylvania Northwestern Clarion County in west central Pennsylvania Northwestern Forest County in northwestern Pennsylvania * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 100 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Franklin, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Oil City, Franklin, Sugarcreek, Tionesta, Hasson Heights, Stoneboro, Seneca, Polk, Sandy Lake, Rouseville, Cooperstown, and Kennerdell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
