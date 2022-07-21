ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

Hope Isn't Lost For Candice Caffas

By Keelin Berrian
erienewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's another day of searching for 34-year-old Candice Caffas. This time volunteers are covering new ground in Northern Crawford County. Unfortunately, outcomes are still not looking well. "She and I have the same workout regime. I figured what's wrong she can do, I...

www.erienewsnow.com

erienewsnow.com

A Columbus Twp. Barn Caught Fire Taking Away Memories

Fire crews from both Erie County and Warren County worked to battle a fully involved barn fire in Columbus Township. It was a two-alarm fire and was reported Sunday evening at 900 Sample Flatts Road. They called to the scene around 6 pm and remained until 8 going into 9...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Conneaut Lake Park holds Mid-Summer Festival

Conneaut Lake Park is hosting its Mid-Summer Festival. Over 50 vendors are taking part in the festival and guests have the opportunity to enjoy the performing bands as well as the tiki bar. There were plenty of classic cars on hand for a cruise-in at the park on Saturday. If...
CONNEAUT LAKE, PA
WFMJ.com

FirstEnergy continues working to restore power in Valley

Power outages due to overnight storms in the Valley are so widespread, that FirstEnergy isn’t estimating when repairs will be made. As of 4 a.m. Monday the utility was reporting nearly 2,300 outages in Mercer, Mahoning, and Trumbull Counties. By 6 a.m. that number had been whittled down to...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
explore venango

Salem Cynthia Comiske and Sawyer Scottlynn Comiske

Salem Cynthia Comiske and Sawyer Scottlynn Comiske were born suddenly late in the evening on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Seneca, PA at UPMC Northwest via emergency c-section at only 25 weeks into the pregnancy. The twins were both transported to Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh shortly after to be placed...
SENECA, PA
YourErie

Body of missing fishing boat captain recovered from Lake Erie

The search for a fishing boat captain who fell into Lake Erie has ended after more than two weeks. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 70-year-old Fred Forsythe Jr. has been recovered. The body of the Coudersport, Pennsylvania man was found in Evans, New York. That’s about 50 miles from Ripley, […]
COUDERSPORT, PA
butlerradio.com

Grove City Man Scammed Out Of Thousands

An elderly man in Mercer County is out thousands of dollars following a scam. State police say the incident happened in Grove City last week when an 87-year-old man received a phone call that a family member was involved in a vehicle accident. He was told a pregnant woman was...
GROVE CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Charged For Running In Underwear In Grove City

An Elk County man is facing charges as a result of an incident at a Mercer County park earlier this week. According to Grove City Police, officers were dispatched to Memorial Park on Tuesday for a report of a male running around in his underwear using obscenities and spinning gravel while driving his vehicle.
GROVE CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Look Inside Ship Seen Near Erie Mapping the Lake

If you spent any time on the shores of Presque Isle this month, you likely noticed a big ship out in Lake Erie which has been canvassing the water for hours at a time. Erie News Now learned it is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) ship Thomas Jefferson which is on a mission to map the lake floor.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

NWPA Pride Alliance hosts first ever Meadville pride event

The NWPA Pride Alliance hosted their first ever pride event in Meadville on Saturday. About 200 people attended the event on Upper Chestnut Street and Diamond Park. The opening ceremonies were hosted by NWPA Pride President Alex Sphon. People were able to enjoy a pride walk, street festival, food trucks, and much more. “We have […]
MEADVILLE, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarion, Forest, Mercer, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Clarion; Forest; Mercer; Venango The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Mercer County in northwestern Pennsylvania Venango County in northwestern Pennsylvania Northwestern Clarion County in west central Pennsylvania Northwestern Forest County in northwestern Pennsylvania * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 100 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Franklin, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Oil City, Franklin, Sugarcreek, Tionesta, Hasson Heights, Stoneboro, Seneca, Polk, Sandy Lake, Rouseville, Cooperstown, and Kennerdell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARION COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

W. 12th St. Traffic Signal Overhaul to Cause Delays

Drivers who use one of Erie's busiest streets can expect to see delays starting this week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Crews will start installing the overhead portion of the traffic signals called mast arms at more than a dozen 12th St. intersections in the City of Erie.
ERIE, PA

