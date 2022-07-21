ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

E.L.F. Just Launched a Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter Dupe & TikTok Is Understandably Losing It

By Elizabeth Denton
 3 days ago
E.L.F. has done it again. As our girl Mikayla Nogueira said on TikTok, “E.L.F. has broke the Internet once again.” The brand just rolled out its Halo Glow Liquid Filter and fans swear it’s a dupe for the iconic Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter. Before it was even available for purchase, Flawless Filter fans spotted the glowy formula on Instagram and lost their minds. Now that many are trying it, it seems it’s just as impressive as we thought. Well, if you can get your hands on it!

Halo Glow Liquid Filter comes in eight shades and like Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter , the formula is sheer so each shade will be a color match for many skin tones. (Though, Charlotte Tilbury’s comes in 12 shades.) It’s not a foundation. It’s more of a complexion booster, meaning you can add it to your foundation or apply it as a base. It gives you that glowy, “glazed donut” skin no matter your actual skin type. The addition of hydrating squalane and moisture-locking hyaluronic acid helps boost your glow.

Like most dupes, we love both products for different reasons and situations. I mean, who doesn’t love the OG?! It’s a makeup bag must-have.



Still, a more affordable option is always a good idea. TikTokers are LOVING E.L.F.’s. Nogueira did a side-by-side of each and said: “I take dupes very seriously and this looks identical.” She buffed both formulas out with a brush (something E.L.F. does recommend) and wow . Gorge!

TikToker @ meganmauk agrees. “I genuinely don’t think my skin has ever looked better,” she says in her video. Both ladies say the shades really adapt to your skin tone so don’t panic if the color looks a little off at first glance.

Now, you know you can grab Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter at Sephora . Some shades are in stock but as usual, not all. E.L.F.’s Halo Glow Liquid Filter is totally sold out on the brand’s website . But we hear it will be online next week so check back here and we’ll update this post as soon as we can.

