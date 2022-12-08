ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E.L.F. Is Celebrating its Halo Glow Restock (!!!) With a Hilarious Meghan Trainor Collab

By Elizabeth Denton
 5 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Update December 8, 2022: It’s baaack! After accumulating a waitlist of more than 75,000 people, E.L.F.’s viral Halo Glow Liquid Filter is back in stock. To celebrate, the brand teamed up with The Weather Channel (there’s a “100 percent chance of glow”) brought to you by Meghan Trainor. The singer and current TikTok superstar delivers a “special radiance report” to ensure everyone knows Halo Glow is back just in time for the holidays.

The campaign features an in-studio weather broadcast and Meghan on location reporting there is an “E.LF. Glow storm on its way with the possibility of a glow day .” If you’re in NYC, you pick up a bottle on December 13 and 14 with a snow plow-inspired “Glow Plow.” The rest of us should head over to E.L.F.’s website to grab our shade before it’s gone for good again.

Original story:

E.L.F. has done it again. As our girl Mikayla Nogueira said on TikTok, “E.L.F. has broke the Internet once again.” The brand just rolled out its Halo Glow Liquid Filter and fans swear it’s a dupe for the iconic Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter. Before it was even available for purchase, Flawless Filter fans spotted the glowy formula on Instagram and lost their minds. Now that many are trying it, it seems it’s just as impressive as we thought. Well, if you can get your hands on it!

Halo Glow Liquid Filter comes in eight shades and like Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter , the formula is sheer so each shade will be a color match for many skin tones. (Though, Charlotte Tilbury’s comes in 12 shades.) It’s not a foundation. It’s more of a complexion booster, meaning you can add it to your foundation or apply it as a base. It gives you that glowy, “glazed donut” skin no matter your actual skin type. The addition of hydrating squalane and moisture-locking hyaluronic acid helps boost your glow.

E.L.F’s Halo Glow Liquid Filter retails for $14 while Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter is $44.

Halo Glow Liquid Filter $14 Buy Now

Like most dupes, we love both products for different reasons and situations. I mean, who doesn’t love the OG?! It’s a makeup bag must-have.

Hollywood Flawless Filter $44 Buy Now

Still, a more affordable option is always a good idea. TikTokers are LOVING E.L.F.’s. Nogueira did a side-by-side of each and said: “I take dupes very seriously and this looks identical.” She buffed both formulas out with a brush (something E.L.F. does recommend) and wow . Gorge!

TikToker @ meganmauk agrees. “I genuinely don’t think my skin has ever looked better,” she says in her video. Both ladies say the shades really adapt to your skin tone so don’t panic if the color looks a little off at first glance.

Now, you know you can grab Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter at Sephora . Some shades are in stock but as usual, not all. E.L.F.’s Halo Glow Liquid Filter is totally sold out on the brand’s website . But we hear it will be online next week so check back here and we’ll update this post as soon as we can.

Comments / 0

