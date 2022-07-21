Florida A&M football focused on getting better leading up to 2022 debut

"We know that being in this conference means that every week you better be ready to play," said Florida A&M football coach Willie Simmons at SWAC Media Day on Thursday. "That's why last season, we kind of dubbed this conference as the SEC of FCS football. There are no down weeks."

That competition and that national recognition is exactly why Florida A&M switched to the SWAC last season. It's some of the best football in the country, and the Rattlers areready for year two coming up in just over a month.

Simmons talked about this team's hunger at SWAC Media Day. He said they weren't happy with the way last season ended. August 27th is game one for the Rattlers, when they travel to North Carolina, and until then, it's about getting better each and every day.

"Bringing the team together as one unit, the closeness, the accountability, the bond that great teams have, we have a short period of time to put that together," he said. "That'll be a huge emphasis for us, and also teach the offense and the defense and special teams schemes, behind that we hired a new special teams coordinator, so again, lot of moving parts. But that's a part of major college athletics, and that's what we're looking forward to doing. Really excited about the prospects of this season."

FAMU was picked to finish second in the SWAC East behind Jackson State.