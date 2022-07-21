ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Des Moines Register

WHO 13 meteorologist Amber Alexander leaves Des Moines TV station citing mental health reasons

By WHO 13 meteorologist
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gQu2P_0goIDzZf00

After more than six years as a WHO 13 meteorologist and digital content producer, Amber Alexander left the Des Moines station, citing mental health reasons.

Alexander joined the Channel 13 weather team in December 2015, according to a bio on the TV station's website.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in meteorology/climatology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2014 and previously worked as a meteorologist and reporter at KNOP in North Platte, Nebraska.

"Being hired as a full-time meteorologist at a top 100 market (there are 210 TV markets in the U.S. and I started in market 209) was a dream come true. I truly lived my dream for almost 5 years," Alexander wrote in a Facebook post last week announcing her departure.

Alexander has been open about her ongoing battle with diagnosed anxiety including obsessive-compulsive disorder-tendencies since 2019, when she publicly shared her struggle to bring awareness about mental health issues.

In her most recent post, she said her health took a serious hit this spring.

"The past 2 years have been the hardest of my life mentally and physically, and in recent months my body has shown me it can’t take much more of what I’m currently putting it through," she wrote. "My health has to come first."

Alexander said she started experiencing chest pain during the March 5 tornadoes that hit Winterset, which she quickly learned was linked to her anxiety.

"Doing multiple hours of severe weather coverage is both mentally and physically draining, but when people die and houses/businesses are destroyed, we as meteorologists are heartbroken, in a way that is hard to process," she said.

She took the next morning off but returned that afternoon to update a story on the EF-4 tornado rating. On the same day, she covered the deadly shooting near East High School in Des Moines.

"That only brought more anxiety, more stress, and more heartbreak," Alexander said.

She continued to experience chest pains and developed an eye twitch when she took a second job in April to help her family meet their financial goals. She also said she was exhausted, even when she got eight to 10 hours of sleep.

Thankfully, she wrote, blood and heart tests ruled out any serious underlying conditions.

Alexander, who grew up in Council Bluffs, said her passion for meteorology began in the sixth grade. During her time in college, she caught a tornado in Solomon, Kansas, on her first storm chase trip with fellow students in April 2012.

Alexander said she is grateful for the opportunities afforded to her at WHO and to the viewers who trusted her to report factual and up-to-date weather and news coverage, which largely focused on science and sustainability.

But she also pointed to the health challenges she faced working in a demanding field, adding that hobbies like yoga, meditation, reading and volleyball help her decompress from "the difficult days life brings."

In her 2019 post, Alexander said the transparency about her challenges is meant to bring awareness of the importance of mental health — and to let people know they aren't alone.

"We as humans shouldn't feel ashamed to have a mental illness," she wrote. "Contrary to what we sometimes believe, it's not something we can control."

Alexander, who lives in central Iowa with her husband and two corgis, says she will be remaining in the area. Her last day was on Wednesday.

Virginia Barreda is a trending and general assignment reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

Comments / 20

Bev Montgomery
3d ago

just hope everything goes well with you. prayers are up for you. just take care of ur self.but in the long run,u will be just great...I to have anxiety issues I do understand sweetie...it's not fun it's tiring.just hold ur head up high

Reply
4
Beatrice.
3d ago

Why does this story have to be broadcasted? It's her business. Not the rest of the world.

Reply(2)
9
Related
WHO 13

Des Moines community builds bonds through breakfast

DES MOINES, Iowa — Breakfast shouldn’t be hard to come by, but for far too many households they are forced to go without. “People back home that can’t have anything to eat and with inflation going up. A lot of people are just working every day to get their money up,” said Israel Kelai of […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gannett#Meteorologists#Mental Health Issues#Channel 13#Knop
The Associated Press

Hy-Vee pumps millions into Iowa for IndyCar extravaganza

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — The longtime premise in Iowa of “If you build it, he will come” originates with the 1989 “Field of Dreams” movie. A twist on the slogan could be used this weekend at Iowa Speedway, where sponsor Hy-Vee has taken an “if you promote it, they will come” approach to the star-studded IndyCar doubleheader. The grocery chain headquartered in West Des Moines has spent approximately $10 million to rejuvenate the 7/8-mile (1.4 km) paved oval built in 2006 to recruit top musical acts to perform Saturday and Sunday and stage family-friendly events all over the Iowa Speedway facility. “I think this is a big, big deal for the city, and I don’t say this in a disparaging way, but if you look at a lot of these small towns in Iowa, these small towns are struggling and they need a boost,” Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker said. “We feel like Hy-Vee should be investing in small-town Iowa right now. We should be out helping them grow, finding something that we can be proud of and put together three or four days that will be great for the city.”
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Ride through Monroe with RAGBRAI in 2013

MONROE, Iowa — When RAGBRAI announced it would ride through Monroe in 2013, the town was quick to work on a plan to take advantage. As KCCI’s Eric Hanson reports, several town groups raised funds in some creative ways.
MONROE, IA
WHO 13

Two charged in robbery of Iowa woman’s big casino win

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people have now been charged in the robbery of an Iowan woman who won over $10,000 at Prairie Meadows Casino Tuesday. The Des Moines Police Department have arrested and charged a second suspect for allegedly robbing the 71-year-old woman. Jared Fernand Shoning, 29, was charged with First Degree Robbery, First Degree Theft, and Conspiracy To Commit A Forcible Felony on Friday.
yourfortdodge.com

Hunt Is On For Missing Dogs Taken From Central Iowa Breeding Operation

Webster County Animal Protections needs your help in finding six missing dogs from a breeding operation outside of Harcourt. The dogs range in age from young puppies to adults. Their appearance varies from white to tricolor in coat pattern. To see photos of these dogs head to Webster county animal protection on Facebook or yourfortdodge.com.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Road buckle shuts down portion of Interstate 80

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A road buckle shut down a portion of Interstate 80 in West Des Moines on Saturday. The road buckle occurred westbound on I-80 near the Jordan Creek Parkway entrance ramp. The westbound lanes were shut down for several hours while law enforcement and Iowa DOT repaired the road. No accidents […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

An Iowa Hy-Vee Has Been Offering ‘Adult Lunchables’ [PHOTO]

I'll occasionally pick up a Lunchable from the grocery store when I'm hungry, but I've never seen one like this before!. This morning on Facebook, I came across a post that a few of my Facebook friends shared with a photo of an "Adult Lunchable." According to the original poster Lindsey Meredith, the Hy-Vee store located at 110 S D Street in Oskaloosa was offering them for $9.99! That might sound like a lot for a Lunchable, but wait until you see what's included in it:
OSKALOOSA, IA
KWQC

Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials on Saturday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s fourth largest jackpot. The next drawing is on Tuesday. The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn’t been a...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Pavement buckles on Interstate 80, causing lane to close

WAUKEE, Iowa — The heat is so strong on Saturday that it was enough to cause part of a road to buckle. A photo from Sarah Bowman was taken on Interstate 80 near Waukee. Viewers have reported slowed traffic and lane closures as a result of the damage to the road.
WAUKEE, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy