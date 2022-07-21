ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury County, IA

Woodbury County LEC project continues to move forward

KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — More progress is being made on a major Sioux City project.

The county’s new Law Enforcement Center is expected to be complete in roughly one year though the timeline is subject to change.

Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority Chairman Ron Wieck said that while the new building will have many benefits, one of the most important upgrades is safety.

Court denies appeal by Siouxland man convicted of murder, sex abuse

“Currently, Woodbury County deputies and the Sioux City Police Department unload or take people out of their vehicles in an alley behind the Law Enforcement Center and take them in to be booked,” said Wieck.

Wieck said the new building will also have nearly twice as many beds as the current LEC totaling up to 448.

Once the new center is complete, the old building will no longer be used.

