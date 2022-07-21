ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Joe, FL

Port St. Joe landmark to reopen soon

By Chloe Sparks
 3 days ago

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. ( WMBB ) –The St. Joe Company will soon begin opening parts of the new Point
South Marina in Port St. Joe.

Local charter boat captain Pete Barwick and his boys said they have been waiting a long time for the Point South Marina at Port St. Joe to reopen.

It was destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

“First, we lost everything in the hurricane, and so we had to downsize on our boats and stuff to be able to do it every day comfortably,” Barwick said.

Barwick also said they have been limited because they have to use a trailer to get their boats in the water.

But they should soon be able to use the marina again.

“My goal is that we could open it in phases,” Point South Marina General Manager Preston Sutter said. “By next Spring, my team will have our procedures and our culture in place where we’ll be firing on all cylinders and ready to take care of everybody in every aspect at this marina.”

There will be a lot of amenities at the marina. Flushing stations, pontoon rentals, and a boat club are just the beginning.

There’s also going to be a ship store selling all the necessities for a day on the water– including fuel and ice.

Inside the 63,000 sq. ft. boat barn is a Wiggins Marina Bull. It can lift up to 30,000 lbs. and can lift boats up to 43 feet. It’s one of the largest forklifts on the market.

The barn’s 252 dry boat slips can accommodate boats up to 45 feet long.

There will also be 48 wet boat slips at the marina.

“That’ll help our business out and help everybody to be able to bring their bigger boats back that had to move out of town, so yeah, we’re just excited,” Barwick said.

Dry boat slips should be available by the end of the year. Wet slips are part of the next phase.

If you’d like to reserve a spot at the new boat barn, click here for a link to the marina’s reserve page.

