SALT LAKE CITY — Looking at the national map of where in the U.S. homes are being built the fastest, almost the entire state of Utah sticks out as a glaring hot spot. Using Census Bureau data, Axios recently compiled a county-by-county national map of where housing units are growing the fastest across the U.S. While some geographically smaller counties in Texas boast some of the highest percentages, Utah is high on the national list, too — but with a high concentration of rapidly growing counties statewide.

