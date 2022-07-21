Xcel Energy Details Plans For New Power Line

(KNSI) — A new bicycle route through central Minnesota has its name. The Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route is the new moniker for the 188-mile U.S. Bike Route 20. The route runs from the west bank of the Mississippi River in St. Cloud, northwest, to join the Lake Wobegon Regional Trail as it travels to Osakis before joining the Central Lakes State Trail to Fergus Falls. The trail goes from Fergus Falls on a section of the North Country Trail to Maplewood State Park before merging with the Heart of the Lakes Trail. That trail is set to be complete later this summer. From there, it goes to Moorhead, the Red River, and the North Dakota border. It also connects with USBR 45, also known as the Mississippi River Trail.

