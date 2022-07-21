ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker, MN

Xcel Energy Details Plans For New Power Line

By Grant Dossetto
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Xcel Energy wants to build a power line called the Minnesota Energy Connection aimed at bolstering supplies to the area. It would connect wind farms in southwest Minnesota with the grid near Becker. The utility says renewable energy operations 120...

kelo.com

Xcel Energy to build large transmission line in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — Xcel Energy has started gathering public input on its plan to build one of Minnesota’s largest transmission line projects in recent years. The utility company has proposed building a 140-mile power line that would run from Becker in the north to Lyon County to the south.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Xcel Energy seeks input on $500 million power line in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Xcel Energy has started gathering public input on its plan to build one of Minnesota's largest transmission line projects in recent years.The utility company has proposed building a 140-mile power line that would run from Becker in the north to Lyon County to the south. The $500 million line would connect several new renewable energy projects."The purpose of this line is to unlock renewable energy from a very renewable rich jurisdiction — wind and solar both," said Michael Lamb, Xcel's senior vice president for transmission.If the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approves the project, Lamb estimates it would be completed by 2027 to 2028. The regulatory, engineering and construction process for a large new power line is a long one.This week, Xcel started contacting landowners, local governments, environmental groups and others impacted by the power line to get their input before determining the line's final route.
MINNESOTA STATE
188 Mile Long U.S. Bike Route 20 Has Its New Name

(KNSI) — A new bicycle route through central Minnesota has its name. The Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route is the new moniker for the 188-mile U.S. Bike Route 20. The route runs from the west bank of the Mississippi River in St. Cloud, northwest, to join the Lake Wobegon Regional Trail as it travels to Osakis before joining the Central Lakes State Trail to Fergus Falls. The trail goes from Fergus Falls on a section of the North Country Trail to Maplewood State Park before merging with the Heart of the Lakes Trail. That trail is set to be complete later this summer. From there, it goes to Moorhead, the Red River, and the North Dakota border. It also connects with USBR 45, also known as the Mississippi River Trail.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company with major manure leak didn’t get permit to build other facility, DNR says

The construction of a northwest Iowa facility that captures methane from cow manure was started without permission from state regulators, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Gevo, based in Colorado, has three manure digesters in Lyon and Sioux Counties. They catch gas from the manure of dairy farms and process it into renewable […] The post Company with major manure leak didn’t get permit to build other facility, DNR says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota will start winnowing pile of pandemic 'hero pay' applications

The window for pandemic frontline workers to seek cash from Minnesota's hero pay program closed Friday, and officials will soon start winnowing the vast list of applicants. The state received nearly 1.1 million applications as of Wednesday. Minnesotans had until Friday afternoon to submit their requests, and a Department of Labor and Industry spokesperson expected application submissions to climb in the final days.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD Hutterite co-op accused of illegal grain transactions

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota grain cooperative is under government scrutiny because it doesn’t have a state grain-buyer license. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has opened an official docket regarding South Dakota Hutterian Co-Operative of Aberdeen. Commission staff are looking into soybean sales the co-op...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Minnesota

Worsening drought could impact prices at the grocery store

MINNEAPOLIS -- Without significant rain in the forecast, Minnesota's drought conditions are likely to continue getting worse.It's led to a lot of finger-crossing among Minnesota's farmers."Not always a lot you can do as a farmer except hope for that rain and really watch the sky," said Thom Petersen, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner.More than a quarter of the state is experiencing at least some level of drought. Severe drought has settled in across several counties south of the metro."This is a critical stage right now, for especially for our corn and soybean crop," Petersen said. "Minnesota has over 3,000...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota now classified as "abnormally dry," rain possible Monday night into Tuesday

(St. Paul, MN)--One year after Minnesota experienced one of the worst droughts in decades, the entire lower third of the state is now classified as “abnormally dry” -- and the long-term forecast isn’t optimistic, according to DNR Climatologist Pete Boulay. He says most of the lower 48 states are expecting above-normal temperatures -- along with below-normal precipitation. Any rain that does fall can quickly evaporate in high temperatures -- and strong winds make moisture loss even more severe.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

400,000 Minnesota Kids Expected to Receive Extra Help With Food Benefits

(KNSI) — Minnesota has been approved for another round of funding under the federal Pandemic Electronic-Benefits-Transfer initiative. In the coming days, many families with young children dealing with food insecurity should see some financial aid to help get them through the rest of the summer. Tikki Brown, assistant commissioner of children and family services at the Department of Human Services, said the latest aid distribution is very timely.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Stormy Saturday Left Many in Southeast Minnesota Without Power

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Severe thunderstorms rolled through southeast Minnesota Saturday afternoon and throughout the night, leaving many area residents without power. High winds hit Rochester Saturday afternoon, with gusts reaching as high as 66 mph in northwest Rochester. Hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota were without power as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. Some customers in Rochester were without power for over 19 hours. That power has since been restored.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Dry Conditions Spreading Across More of Minnesota

UNDATED -- After another week with little to no rain the dry conditions in Minnesota are getting worse. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 28 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 11 percent a week ago. The abnormally dry area stretches from a line from Ortonville on the western border through St. Cloud and further east to the Wisconsin border and areas to the south of that line down to Interstate 90. All of Stearns and Sherburne counties are in the area.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Business Evacuated Thursday Night After Contractor Strikes Gas Line

(KNSI) — Clearwater Road in St. Cloud is back open after it was closed Thursday night when a contractor struck a gas line. A critical incident report from the St. Cloud Fire Department says it happened at 4001 Clearwater Road just after 8:00. Authorities evacuated the business until Xcel Energy could respond and shut off the gas supply. The entire block was closed for safety.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KEYC

Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More than 1.19 million Minnesotans have applied to receive Frontline Worker Pay from the state, and now, state officials will be busy verifying and approving each application. If you applied for the money, you’ll either get an email saying your application was approved or denied....
knsiradio.com

MnDOT: Bridge Project Causing Weekend Traffic Jams Between St. Cloud and Rice

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation reminds drivers that a bridge project is causing significant delays on Highway 10 in central Minnesota. MnDOT expects reduced speeds, lane shifts and sudden stops or delays between St. Cloud and Rice. Highway 10 is down to one lane in each direction...
RICE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

MSP Airport employees fearful about taking LRT between terminals

As the end of July approaches, longtime flight attendant Shannon Thein is filled with dread. When air traffic was decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Thein and other employees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport could park at Terminal 1 where there was plenty of room following the outbreak. Now, as Americans...
TRAVEL
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Driver Takes 3rd Place in Bus Roadeo Competition

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud bus driver is among the best in his profession after taking third place in Minnesota’s Bus Roadeo. Metro Bus’s Pete Mugg (Left in Photo) finished in third place in the large bus competition held July 16th in Austin, MN. According to Metro Bus, Mugg is a dedicated driver who has been on the job for more than 40 years. He was also named Minnesota’s top driver in 2019.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

