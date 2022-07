The intersection of Northwest Arterial and Pennsylvania Avenue is now open. Lane shifts on the Northwest Arterial will continue to be expected as the contractor prepares for the reconstruction of the Asbury Road intersection. The Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project includes improvements from U.S. 20 to John F. Kennedy Rd. including the reconstruction of both the Pennsylvania Ave. and Asbury Rd. intersections, repaving the southbound lanes, and total reconstruction of the northbound lanes. Due to the magnitude and scope of work, the construction schedule includes multiple phases to reduce traffic delays and minimize impacts on schools and businesses through the corridor.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO