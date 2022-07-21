ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

WATCH LIVE: Severe Weather Coverage (July 21)

 3 days ago
MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ is online with extended severe weather coverage due to storms...

41nbc.com

Safety tips to keep in mind if lightning strikes your home

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The summer months bring storms, and those storms often feature lightning. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says it’s important to be prepared. “In any case, have a fire escape plan and working smoke alarms,” Fire Safety Educator Jeremy Webb said. “You want to have at least two ways out.”
wgxa.tv

Thousands in Macon-Bibb left without power after severe storm

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- If you are reading this on your phone, waiting on your lights to flicker back on, you are not alone. There are thousands of people without power following the storm, according to Georgia Power's Outage Map. High winds that peaked at around 60mph and about 300...
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 18-24)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'It's time to march forward': Warner Robins vets waiting for final approval of Vietnam Veterans Memorial. According to Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick, the city is negotiating land to house the memorial. Mayor Patrick did not say when the city might be signing paperwork to purchase land, but one of the veterans 13WMAZ spoke with said, she told them, it could be anytime within the next month.
13WMAZ

Georgia National Fairgrounds hosts Barrell Horse Race

PERRY, Ga. — Happening today, you still have time to saddle up and go down to the Georgia National Fairground to get a glimpse of the Barrel Horse Race. The race started at 8-O'clock this morning, and featured many local horses and riders. There were also some out-of-state contestants...
41nbc.com

Body found at I-75/I-16 split

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A body was found over the weekend and now the Bibb County Coroner is working to identify it. Coroner Leon Jones tells 41nbc the body of a white male in his 30s or 40s was found Saturday near the I-75/I-16 split. Jones says the death appears...
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Unidentified deceased man found at I-75/I-16 split in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Coroner says authorities are investigating after a deceased man was found over the weekend. Coroner Jones says the body of the deceased person, a white male, was discovered at the I-75/I-16 split near downtown Macon. He was found Saturday around 7:30 p.m. Coroner Jones...
41nbc.com

Lightning strike causes west Macon house fire

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A lightning strike left a home on Peninsula Avenue unlivable. According to Macon-Bibb County Fire Department Battalion Chief, Michael Williamson, a call came in for a house fire around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews arrived on the scene to find the roof fully engulfed. Williamson says...
mercer.edu

6 ways to make the most out of Macon’s Bragg Jam festival

In 1999, Macon music icon Brax Bragg’s life was tragically cut short. To honor his legacy, friends organized a jam session to bring Macon musicians together. Local artists played for hours and created such great memories that they decided to do it again the next year — and the next. Now in 2022, we are celebrating 23 years of Bragg Jam.
13WMAZ

Greater Bellevue Church in Macon holds back to school bash

MACON, Ga. — Greater Bellevue Church in Macon continued their back to school bash for kids in the community. Cynthia Freeman, the youth director of the church, says that the bash is all about the kids, and making sure they have the materials they need for school. "Some parents...
valdostatoday.com

GBI investigating Sparta woman’s death

SPARTA – The GBI are investigating the death of a 28-year old Sparta woman who sustained injuries while being taken into custody. The GBI is investigating the death of a woman who died after a July 15 in-custody incident with Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at around 1:00 p.m., Brianna Marie Grier, age 28, of Sparta, was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus asked the GBI’s regional investigate office in Milledgeville to investigate on July 15 following the initial incident.
850wftl.com

Body with no head discovered in wooded area behind a Burger King

MACON, GA– The Bibb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a headless human body was discovered behind a Burger King. The discovery was made on Monday on Romeiser Drive, off of Eisenhower Parkway. Authorities say the witness was walking through the woods when they noticed the headless body...
13WMAZ

FAA investigating plane crash at the Perry Airport on Wednesday

PERRY, Ga. — A plane crashed on Wednesday afternoon at the Perry Airport, according to a release from the Perry Police Department. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at 275 Myrtle Field Road. The Columbia 350 was down on the runway when first responders arrived. The plane sustained significant damage but no major injuries were reported.
wgxa.tv

Georgia little league softball teams heads towards championship

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Batter up! The Georgia Dudley Little League Softball team has made it to the Southeast Regional Softball Tournament in Warner Robins. Saturday they played Tennessee where the Georgia team won 3-1. Sunday, they played versus North Carolina and won again 4-2. We talked to Bobby Killebrew, who's daughter won the championship in 2009 but now is rooting for his niece.
