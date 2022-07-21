WATCH LIVE: Severe Weather Coverage (July 21)

SPARTA – The GBI are investigating the death of a 28-year old Sparta woman who sustained injuries while being taken into custody. The GBI is investigating the death of a woman who died after a July 15 in-custody incident with Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at around 1:00 p.m., Brianna Marie Grier, age 28, of Sparta, was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus asked the GBI’s regional investigate office in Milledgeville to investigate on July 15 following the initial incident.
